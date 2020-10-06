LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again leading the way when it comes to responsible gambling in the UK, and in advance of the arrival of the Gambling week in November, NetBet has launched a new Gamble Aware campaign on London buses from October 3rd. Our brand takes an enormous amount of pride in promoting how to gamble responsibly. Good proof of that are our limit and self-assessment tools.



The four areas around the campaign are clear: limitation, exclusion, underage and problem gambling. In particular, problem gambling has a proven negative impact, not just for the individuals, but for those close to them. Hence the slogan that will appear on many of the legendary London double-deckers: “Everyone has a limit, know yours”.

You will see the famous red buses every few minutes on some of the most congested routes in London. Some 300 buses will be sporting the new NetBet slogan.

These iconic modes of transport will pass some of the capital’s most famous landmarks including Wembley Stadium, Kew Gardens and Tower Bridge.

There is no doubt that London’s commuters and residents will see these buses on different routes stretching all over London.

This campaign will not only be on buses but will also go online across most of our digital platforms, be it social media, banners or blogs.

The amount of work that has gone into providing features and prevention tools for our players at NetBet just shows how committed we are to valuing our customers first and that we are always on hand to let our players know that we will continue to support them.

We offer entertainment but everyone should enjoy it within their limits and we help them know their limits with the Responsible Gambling features we offer.

Everyone has a limit, know yours!

