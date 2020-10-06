Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast By Products (Gel, Foam, Spray, Others), Distribution Channels, End-User, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to be USD 2.19 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



The United States is the biggest market for the hand hygiene wash and sanitization market in the world. Such high demand for sanitization products can be credited to the habitual cleaning practices widespread in use all over the United States.



Besides, in the past few decades, the United States has faced severe health epidemics, such as SARs, H5N1 Avian influenza, swine flu in the years 2004, 2006, and 2009 respectively. Currently, the USA is witnessing one of its biggest pandemics, Coronavirus. As of date, COVID-19 has affected more than 6.4 million people in the United States.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased exponentially since the start of 2020. In addition, the well-built marketing conducts by foremost brands, in addition to huge endorsements, are some other drivers of the hand sanitizer market in the United States.



Company Analysis

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Henkel Corporation

Unilever Plc.

3M Company

Proctor & Gamble

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Hand Sanitizer Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By End Users



7. Product - United States Hand Sanitizer Market

7.1 Gel

7.2 Foam

7.3 Spray

7.4 Others



8. Distribution Channel - United States Hand Sanitizer Market

8.1 Online

8.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket

8.3 Pharmacy Store

8.4 Others



9. End-User - United States Hand Sanitizer Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Restaurants and Hotels

9.3 Household Purpose

9.4 Schools

9.5 Others



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Recent Developments

10.3 Sales Analysis

