Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turmeric Market - By Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Turmeric market is set to record the CAGR of nearly 7.2% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Turmeric market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Introduction



Turmeric belongs to rhizomatous herbaceous perennial plant family of ginger referred as Zingiberaceae and is the key source of curcumin. It possesses many beneficial medicinal features as well as anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-tumor characteristics. Apparently, the spice helps in effectively managing metabolic syndrome, hyperlipidemia, cerebral ischemia disorder or ischemic injury, respiratory tract disorders, anxiety, arthritis, oxidative stress ailments, cerebral stroke, neuronal disorder, and degenerative eye conditions. In addition to this, the product offers numerous health benefits including benefits for kidneys. Moreover, Curcuma longa or rhizomatous herbaceous perennial has been used in Asia as a medicinal plant owing to its anti-mutagenic, anti-cancer, anti-microbial, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.



In addition to this, it is extensively used as spice in cooking across Middle East regions as well as South Asian countries. It is intensely utilized in sweet & savory dishes as well as in turmeric pickle in East Asian countries. Photochemical analysis of turmeric has unleashed its contents like volatile oils, curcumin, and curcuminoids having inherent & beneficial pharmacological features.



Market Growth Dynamics



Turmeric comprises of curcumin as its key components which has assisted in prevention of chronic ailments including Alzheimer and cancer as well proves to be helpful in providing relieve to the patients suffering from depression. This will prop up the growth of the market in the years ahead. Furthermore, clinical trials conducted by NIH researchers have demonstrated that curcumin - a key component of curcuma longa- has proved to be effective against various human ailments including heart disorders, tropical pancreatitis, uveitis, Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, gastric inflammation, psoriasis, atherosclerosis, and renal conditions. In addition to this, turmeric consumption can also help in increasing the immune system and is used as herbal therapeutic agent in chronic uveitis, skin cancer, wound healing, liver ailment, small pox, conjunctivitis, gall bladder problems, urinary tract infections, and chicken pox, thereby driving the expansion of turmeric market over forecast timespan. Moreover, NIH researchers have exhibited the proficiency, pharmacokinetics, and safety of turmeric against many disorders occurring in the humans. All these aforementioned will drive the market trends.



Furthermore, turmeric is also used in canned beverages, baked items, yellow cakes, sauces, dairy items, popcorn, sweets, cereals, cake icings, ice creams, orange juices, and biscuits. It also finds a spectrum of applications in cosmetics and medicines apart from food items. Apparently, turmeric is also used in botanical supplements as well as alternative treatments for chronic inflammatory ailments like asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. It has found massive usage in Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, Egyptian medicine, and Kampo, a Japanese medicine since many centuries. With its massive use in digestive orders for reducing flatus, colic, and menstrual problems in women as well as abdominal pain & appetite loss, the market is likely to gain traction over the forthcoming years. The antiseptic, nephronprotective, cardio-protective, radioprotective, local anesthetic, choleretic, carminative, and hepatoprotective actions of turmeric has made it more popular across the globe.



Asia Pacific Market To Attain Numero Uno Position During Forecast Timespan



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific over the forecast timespans is due to highest production of turmeric in the region with Indian turmeric considered to be best in the world as per NCBI reports. Moreover, India consumes nearly eighty percent of the product and uses it in its routine cooking activities. It is also massively consumed in countries like China, Tibet, Mongolia, and Japan. Furthermore, India being the largest producer of turmeric, the market in the region is likely to attain scalable heights in the near future.



Key players profiled in the report are Windcrest Farm, Oregon's Wild Harvest, Organic Wise, Naturex S.A., Jacarandas International, Mountain Rose Herbs, NHR Organic Oils, Kauai Organic Farms, Feel Good Organics, Spicely Organics, Aryan International, and Turmeric Australia.



The global turmeric market is segmented as follows:



By type:

Raw

Processed

By application:

Household

Industrial

Commercial

Health & Personal Care Products

By distribution channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Turmeric Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Turmeric Market: Snapshot



3. Global Turmeric Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Turmeric Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Turmeric consumption can also help in increasing the immune system and is used as herbal therapeutic agent in chronic uveitis, skin cancer, wound healing, liver ailment, small pox, conjunctivitis, gall bladder problems, urinary tract infections, and chicken pox, thereby driving the expansion of turmeric market over forecast time span.

3.2.2. NIH researchers have exhibited the proficiency, pharmacokinetics, and safety of turmeric against many disorders occurring in the humans and thus will further push the market trends.

3.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Distribution Channel

3.3.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.3.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Application



4. Global Turmeric Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Turmeric Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Distribution Channel launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Turmeric Market-Distribution Channel Analysis

5.1. Global Turmeric Market overview: By Distribution Channel

5.1.1. Global Turmeric Market share, By Distribution Channel ,2019 and 2026

5.2. Direct Sales

5.2.1. Global Turmeric Market by Direct Sales , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Indirect Sales

5.3.1. Global Turmeric Market by Indirect Sales , 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Turmeric Market-Type Analysis

6.1. Global Turmeric Market overview: By Type

6.1.1. Global Turmeric Market share, By Type,2019 and 2026

6.2. Raw

6.2.1. Global Turmeric Market by Raw, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Processed

6.3.1. Global Turmeric Market by Processed, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Turmeric Market- Application Analysis

7.1. Global Turmeric Market overview: By Application

7.1.1. Global Turmeric Market share, By Application,2019 and 2026

7.2. Household

7.2.1. Global Turmeric Market by Household, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Global Turmeric Market by Commercial, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.4. Health & Personal Care Products

7.4.1. Global Turmeric Market by Health & Personal Care Products, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.5. Industrial

7.5.1. Global Turmeric Market by Industrial, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Naturex S.A.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. Mountain Rose Herbs

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.2.5. Recent Developments

8.3. Kauai Organic Farms

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.4. Business Strategy

8.3.5. Recent Developments

8.4. Feel Good Organics

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.4.4. Business Strategy

8.4.5. Recent Developments

8.5. NHR Organic Oils

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.5.4. Business Strategy

8.5.5. Recent Development

8.6. Oregon's Wild Harvest

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.6.4. Business Strategy

8.6.5. Recent Development

8.7. Windcrest Farm

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Business Strategy

8.7.5. Recent Development

8.8. Spicely Organics

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.8.4. Business Strategy

8.8.5. Recent Development

8.9. Organic Wise

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Business Strategy

8.9.5. Recent Development

8.10. Aryan International

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.10.4. Business Strategy

8.10.5. Recent Development

8.11. Jacarandas International

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Portfolio

8.11.4. Business Strategy

8.11.5. Recent Development

8.12. Turmeric Australia

8.12.1. Overview

8.12.2. Financials

8.12.3. Product Portfolio

8.12.4. Business Strategy

8.12.5. Recent Development



