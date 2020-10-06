Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2020 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 30.1
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 5.3
Arnarlax – Iceland (1,000 tgw): 1.7
Total Q3 2020 (1,000 tgw): 37.1
The full Q3 2020 report will be released on 12 November 2020 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
