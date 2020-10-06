Dublin, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiberglass Market by Glass Type (e-Glass, ECR-Glass, H-Glass, S-Glass, AR-Glass), Resin Type, Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct & Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand), Application (Composites, Insulation) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fiberglass market is estimated to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.



Factors such as extensive use of fiberglass in the construction & infrastructure industry and the increased use of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry are driving the growth of fiberglass market. Factors such as, cost-efficiency, corrosion-resistance, and lightweight, as well as wide-ranging applications of e-glass, makes it preferable wind energy, marine, and electrical & electronics industries.



Thermoset resins are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by resin type in terms of value during the forecast period



By resin type, thermoset resins are estimated to be the largest segment in fiberglass market during 2020-2025. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermoset resins in various types are increasing the demand for thermoset resins. These properties are estimated to drive the growth of thermoset resins segment in the fiberglass market during the forecast period.



Chopped strand segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the fiberglass market



By product type, chopped strand segment is projected to record the highest growth in terms of both value and volume during 2020-2025. Chopped strands are fiberglass strands that are used to provide reinforcement to thermoplastic and thermoset composites. The rise in automobile production in Asia Pacific and Europe has contributed to the growing demand for chopped strands. These factors are driving the demand for chopped strand in fiberglass market.



Composites segment are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by application during the forecast period



By application, the composites segment is projected to lead the global fiberglass market during 2020-2025. The increasing demand for GFRP composites is supported by its low-cost, lightweight and corrosion resistance properties, high strength, and easy availability. These factors are expected to enhance the demand demand for FRP composites in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy industries.



Asia-Pacific fiberglass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fiberglass during the forecast period. Growing demand for fiberglass is primarily driven by the increasing focus on emission control policies and the growing demand for ecofriendly products have led to technological advancements in the field of composites. The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum, with fiberglass is contributing to the growth of the fiberglass market in Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fiberglass Market

4.2 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type

4.3 Fiberglass Market, by Application

4.4 Fiberglass Market, by Region

4.5 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Market, by Country & Product Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Extensive Use of Fiberglass in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry

5.3.1.2 Increased Use of Fiberglass Composites in the Automotive Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Issues in the Glass Wool Recycling

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Wind Energy Capacity Installations

5.3.3.2 Increasing Demand for Composite Materials from Construction & Infrastructure Industry in the Middle East & Africa

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Capital-Intensive Production and Complex Manufacturing Process of Fiberglass

5.3.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruption due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Among End-use Industries

5.4 Automotive Industry

5.5 Aerospace Industry

5.6 Construction & Infrastructure Industry

5.7 Fiberglass: Adjacent & Related Markets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

6.3 Patent Analysis



7 Fiberglass Market, by Glass Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 e-Glass

7.3 ECR-Glass

7.4 H-Glass

7.5 AR-Glass

7.6 S-Glass

7.7 Others



8 Fiberglass Market, by Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermoset Resins

8.2.1 Polyester

8.2.2 Epoxy

8.2.3 Polyurethane

8.2.4 Vinyl Ester

8.2.5 Phenolic

8.3 Thermoplastic Resins



9 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Glass Wool

9.2.1 Glass Wool is Used as a Thermal Insulator in Residential Walls and Ceilings to Reduce Power Consumption

9.3 Direct and Assembled Roving

9.3.1 High Demand from Construction, Infrastructure, and Wind Energy to Drive Segment

9.4 Yarn

9.4.1 Rising Demand for Electronics and Construction to Drive Segment Growth

9.5 Chopped Strand

9.5.1 Rising Automobile Production in Asia-Pacific and Europe to Drive Demand

9.6 Others



10 Fiberglass Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Composites

10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Composite Industry

10.3 Construction & Infrastructure

10.3.1 Weight, Tensile Strength, and Strength-to-Weight Ratio of Fiberglass Ideal for this Segment

10.3.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction & Infrastructure

10.3.2 Automotive

10.3.2.1 Weight Reduction, Increased Processing Speed, and Low VOC Emissions Encourage Fiberglass Adoption

10.3.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry

10.3.3 Wind Energy

10.3.3.1 High Tensile Strength of Fiberglass Composites is Driving Its Demand for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing

10.3.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Wind Energy Industry

10.3.4 Electronics

10.3.4.1 High Thermal Resistance and Electrical Conductivity Properties of Fiberglass Increases Its Adoption in Electronics Application

10.3.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronics Industry

10.3.5 Aerospace

10.3.5.1 S-Glass and E-Glass are the Most Widely Used Glass Types in Aerospace Applications

10.3.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Industry

10.3.6 Others

10.3.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Other End-Use Industries

10.4 Insulation

10.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Insulation Segment

10.4.2 Residential Construction

10.4.2.1 The Residential Construction Segment Led Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2020 124

10.4.3 Non-Residential Construction

10.4.3.1 The Non-Residential Construction Segment Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2018

10.4.4 Industrial

10.4.4.1 High Demand for Glass Wool Fiber to Manufacture Industrial Pipes, Power Plant Boilers, and Smoke Flues

10.4.5 Others



11 Fiberglass Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Ranking of Key Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 China Jushi Co. Ltd.

13.2 Owens Corning

13.3 Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)

13.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

13.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

13.6 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

13.7 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

13.8 Johns Manville Corp.

13.9 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.

13.1 Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

13.11 Knauf Insulation

13.12 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

13.13 Certainteed Corporation

13.14 Saint-Gobain Adfors

13.15 AGY Holding Corp.

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Saint-Gobain Isover

13.16.2 Soda Sanayii AS

13.16.3 Saertex GmbH & Co. KG

13.16.4 Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

13.16.5 KCC Corporation

13.16.6 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

13.16.7 Fiberex Corporation

13.16.8 BGF Industries, Inc.

13.16.9 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd. (AFICO)



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ip9l0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900