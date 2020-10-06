New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coil Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956371/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluropolymer segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Coil Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Siliconized Polyester Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Siliconized Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$749.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co., KgaA

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coil Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coil Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coil Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coil Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyester (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyester (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyester (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fluropolymer (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fluropolymer (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fluropolymer (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Siliconized Polyester (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Siliconized Polyester (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Siliconized Polyester (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Plastisol (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Plastisol (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Plastisol (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Building & Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Building & Construction (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Appliances (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Appliances (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Appliances (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coil Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Coil Coatings Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Coil Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Coil Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Coil Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Coil Coatings Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Coil Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Coil Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Coil Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Coil Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Coil Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coil

Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Coil Coatings Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Coil Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Coil Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Coil Coatings Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Coil Coatings in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Coil Coatings Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coil Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Coil Coatings Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Coil Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Coil Coatings Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Coil Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Coil Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Coil Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Coil Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Coil Coatings Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Coil Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Coil Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Coil Coatings Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Coil Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Coil Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Coil Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Coil Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Coil Coatings Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Coil Coatings in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Coil Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Coil Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Coil Coatings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coil Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Coil Coatings Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Coil Coatings Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Coil Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Coil Coatings Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Coil Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Coil Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Coil Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Coil Coatings Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Coil Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Coil Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Coil Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Coil Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Coil Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Coil Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Coil Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Coil Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Coil Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Coil Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Coil Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Coil Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Coil Coatings Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Coil Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Coil Coatings Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Coil Coatings Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Coil Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Coil Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coil Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Coil Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coil Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coil Coatings Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Coil Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Coil Coatings Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Coil Coatings Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Coil Coatings Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Coil Coatings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Coil Coatings Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Coil Coatings in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Coil Coatings Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Coil Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Coil Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Coil Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Coil Coatings Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Coil Coatings Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Coil Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Coil Coatings Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Coil Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Coil Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Coil Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Coil Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Coil Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Coil Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Coil Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Coil Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Coil Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Coil Coatings Historic Marketby Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Coil Coatings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Coil Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Coil Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Coil Coatings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Coil Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coil

Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Coil Coatings Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Coil Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Coil Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Coil Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Coil Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Coil Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Coil Coatings Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Coil Coatings Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Coil Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Coil Coatings Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coil Coatings in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Coil Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Coil Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Coil Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Coil Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Coil Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Coil Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Coil Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Coil Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Coil Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Coil Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Coil Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Coil Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Coil Coatings Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Coil Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Coil Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Coil Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

