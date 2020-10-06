BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it is investigating whether Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) and Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) may be liable for violations of the federal securities laws. If you purchased or acquired shares of Applied Therapeutics or Legend Biotech and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or via the following links:



Applied Therapeutics Shareholders – Click Here: https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/aplt

Legend Biotech Shareholders – Click Here: https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/legend

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT)

On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the Company’s ACTION-Kids study, evaluating the Company’s AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia. The FDA cited the need for additional technical information relating to ensuring that each study participant has access to the drug’s benefits. On this news, shares of Applied Therapeutics’ stock fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, to close at $25.71, and the stock has declined further since.

Legend Biotech Corp. ( NASDAQ: LEGN )

Before the markets opened on September 21, 2020, Legend Biotech announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fangliang Zhang, had been placed under residential surveillance by Chinese law enforcement authorities. In addition, Legend Biotech announced that the Chinese Customs Anti-Smuggling Department has inspected places of business in Nanjing and Zhenjiang, China, of GenScript Biotech Corporation, Legend Biotech’s parent and majority shareholder. These inspections, which included Legend Biotech’s location in Nanjiang, are related to an investigation concerning suspected violations of import and export regulations under Chinese law. On this news, shares of Legend Biotech plummeted.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Applied Therapeutics or Legend Biotech and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or using the links provided above.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com