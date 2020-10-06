Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, October 6th, 2020 – In accordance with the resolution of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), the Nomination Committee has been formed in consultation with the largest shareholders as of the last business day of June 2020.

The Nomination Committee comprises representatives of four shareholders that represent the largest shareholders in Millicom that have chosen to appoint members; Jan Andersson, appointed by Swedbank Robur; John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Peter Guve, appointed by AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB; and Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, as well as the Chairman of Millicom’s Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García.

At the first meeting of the Committee, held on October 5th, 2020, the members elected John Hernander as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom’s website. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular S.A., 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

