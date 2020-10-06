TAMPA, FL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc., weekend tournament results.



Darkest Dungeon tournament held on Saturday October 3rd was a success. When Shadow Gaming's tournament commenced, Sis the team player once again rose to the challenge. He dismantled HetsuKn's setup 2-0 with surgical precision and swept through the playoff bracket in a very decisive fashion, taking out both micerang (2-1) and Elymian (2-0), despite those players' high ranking on the ladder as well as their experience and preparation. The first two games between Sis and Wynterbliss were won by each player's comfort compositions.

Game 1, Sis took over very quickly, using the infamously aggressive Heylow composition; game 2, Wynterbliss obliterated Sis's setup with her heavy DoTs; this took the players to the third and final duel. To everyone's utter surprise, that third game was decided the second the players stepped into the arena. Predicting Sis's pick, Wynterbliss equipped her houndmaster to completely negate any efforts made by Sis's composition to inflict a meaningful amount of stress damage; this was an off meta setup that nobody had really seen before. The game quickly devolved into one of the most decisive and brutal stomps ever witnessed in the history of the Butcher's Circus tournaments. Sis fought valiantly to last man standing, but from the very get go, it was very clear that Wynterbliss' pre-game strategy had won the match before the first turn had started, ultimately securing the championship and taking home the grand prize.

Fall Guys game for PC on October 4th was also a great event; when the dust settled after the early rounds were played, TripHop emerged as the 1st place seed for the Top 8 Playoffs - the only player who did not suffer a single game loss in the Knockout Stage! TripHop began his march towards the championship by taking out Same Difference in the Quarterfinals, but his journey came to a screeching halt in the Semi-Finals, where he was defeated by Perish Volmir!

Meanwhile, in the other Semi-Final match, LeckaKay faced off against Dangers. In a matter of moments, LeckaKay took game one with a hectic Door Dash opener, where Dangers failed to qualify in the very first round of the show! Dangers gathered himself and the competitors squared off in game 2, both making it to the final round of the show, drawing Jump Showdown. Both players were impressive, making it well past the 4-minute mark. As the rotating bars continued to move faster and faster, it looked like they might force a 5 minute tie. LeckaKay found herself suddenly flying off the platform, and Dangers won the Crown, securing his place in the finals! Then, the unexpected happened - Dangers jumped UNDER the crown, over the chasm, and joined Perish on the left cliff! But Dangers wasn't finished; he continued his plan, surprising Perish with a grab as the crown began to descend into reach, enabling him to outmaneuver his worthy foe and secure the crown, and the title of Shadow Gaming's first Fall Guys Champion!

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “We are pleased that more and more players are participating on our tournaments; we are growing fast.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/