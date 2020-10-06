Yoh and WillHire Partnership Will Help Customers Increase the Quality and Diversity of Contingent Labor and Overall Total Talent Initiatives Through Best-in-Class Workforce Integration Solutions and World-Class Technology Platform



PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, and WillHire, a leader in direct sourcing and talent pool technology, announced a unique partnership to help enterprises attract and manage top contingent talent for their organizations. Combining best-in-class workforce management and talent-pool curation solutions with world-class technology, the partnership will help customers increase the quality and diversity of their contingent workforce while reducing cost and time to find great talent.

The partnership follows significant recent announcements by both companies. Yoh announced the launch of DZConneX, a new, total talent solution that combines world-class talent, teams and state-of-the-art workforce management technology to cover all of a customer’s talent needs. This holistic program delivers clients a uniquely configured solution to today’s most complex talent challenges.

WillHire recently launched a contingent workforce diversity measurement and management solution that provides enterprise organizations with the ability to broaden their mission to support a diverse and inclusive workforce. This is a first-of-its-kind DE&I solution for the contingent workforce and becomes part of WillHire’s Direct Sourcing & Talent Pool platform that enables enterprises to attract, curate, and engage contingent talent by leveraging their employer brand.

“We are excited to partner with WillHire on this important aspect of the workforce. This partnership moves the needle on the critical aspect of diversity and inclusion for the contingent workforce,” said Kathleen King, Senior Vice President, Yoh Enterprise Solutions. “Our partnership with WillHire and our new DZConneX offering will provide customers with a total talent solution that will have an immediate impact on their workforce and ability to deploy talent faster – whether it’s for contingent positions, or other elements of the blended workforce.”

Yoh’s more than 80 years of workforce solutions expertise has culminated in the DZConneX offering, which takes a holistic, yet customized approach that covers all talent needs to optimize a company’s workforce and overcome workforce challenges. DZConneX provides clients with a suite of services including consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. WillHire is known as a leader in direct sourcing technology which helps customers use their brand along with complex AI/Machine learning technology and human-based talent curation to improve their results with the use of contingent labor.

“Our strategic partnership with Yoh represents the future of technology and services providers working together to deliver tremendous value in the workforce management industry. WillHire’s direct sourcing, talent pool and diversity and inclusion technology platform combined with Yoh’s workforce expertise, including DZConneX, transforms an organization’s workforce program through seamless technology and services offerings,” said Praneeth Patlola, chief executive officer of WillHire. “Together, we enable world-class brands to leverage their brand to attract, engage, and retain the very best diverse talent for hiring needs of today and tomorrow.”

ABOUT YOH

For more than 75 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology, Interactive Entertainment and Telecommunications. For clients with workforce management needs, our DZConneX Total Talent Solutions offering delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Direct Sourcing, and Advisory and Consulting Services. Yoh is part of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.4 Billion USD services company, and benefits from more than 100 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies, For more information, visit www.yoh.com .

ABOUT WILLHIRE

WillHire is a direct sourcing and total pool solution enabling enterprises to attract, curate, and engage contingent talent by leveraging their employer brand. WillHire’s technology solution seamlessly integrates with industry-leading VMS platforms, acting as an extension, enabling enterprises to build and grow their private talent pool with a holistic approach. Through customized talent referral programs, talent traffic generations from 2000+ online channels, integration with assessment solutions that screen talent with a combination of AI/Machine Learning and expert human-based talent curation, and deploying robotic sourcing from public talent pools, customers can launch a reliable alternate talent sourcing channel which brings in high-quality diverse temp workers at a significantly reduced cost. For more information about WillHire, visit www.willhire.co.

