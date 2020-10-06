BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced a resurgence of the iconic Cerence Swype® keyboard, bringing this consumer favorite to the car. The company also announced that it has signed its largest Cerence Swype deal in history with a major European automaker, signaling continued desire from OEMs for simple, intuitive interaction between drivers and their cars.



Initially developed as a fast way to enter text on mobile phones and tablets, Cerence Swype enables drivers to easily enter text in the car both through the classic “Swype” method – where drivers slide their finger from one letter to the other in one continuous motion – as well as through handwriting recognition or traditional keyboard tapping. Advanced word prediction and completion capabilities based on Cerence’s expertise in text input technology and extensive corpus of natural language understanding data enables correction of typos, auto-completion of words, and prediction of input. In addition, Cerence Swype has been further optimized for operation on the touch screens and touch pads that are commonplace in today’s cars, with necessary adjustments based on the position of the driver relative to the screen. When deployed in a car’s headunit, Cerence Swype becomes a powerful tool for entering addresses, searching for points of interest, accessing car functions and more, enabling safe, speedy interaction with the automotive assistant.

“Cerence Swype is an iconic technology that gained immense popularity among smartphone users looking for a faster, easier way to type,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence. “Bringing this technology into the car indicates how we are furthering the smartphone-like experience many OEMs are looking to build for their drivers.”

Marking the movement toward Cerence Swype as an input method in the car, Cerence signed its largest-ever Cerence Swype deal with one of the top European OEMs at a valuation of more than $30 million. The OEM will bring Cerence Swype to its drivers as part of a robust, intelligent automotive assistant platform built by Cerence.

For more information on Cerence Swype, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/beyond-voice/cerence-swype. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com