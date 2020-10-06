VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Lindsay Craig as Exploration Manager, completing its key Geology team appointments.



Gold Bull Chairman Craig Parry commented, “As Gold Bull continues on its path of building a major US focused gold company, we are excited to have Lindsay join the Company to lead our Exploration team. His extensive geological experience and track record of discovering significant gold deposits that become mines, will undoubtedly benefit the company and our shareholders as we advance our growth strategy.”

Mr. Lindsay Craig is a Nevada based, seasoned exploration geologist boasting over three decades of experience. He has actively led or participated in numerous multi-million-ounce gold discoveries, including Nevada's Silicon Project, Long Canyon Mine, and Marigold Mine and California's Briggs Mine. Lindsay brings to Gold Bull a passion for efficiently identifying, evaluating, and developing high calibre gold projects. His methodology integrates model-driven data evaluation to target properties and prospects. Most recently, Lindsay identified the Silicon Project from a raw prospect to where it is now, a major epithermal bonanza gold discovery acquired by AngloGold. In Northern Nevada, his team effort advanced Long Canyon from a concept towards a significant operating mine (Long Canyon is now owned by Nevada Gold Mines, a JV between Barrick and Newmont Corporation).

Lindsay received his B.S. degree (1982) from Fort Lewis College in Geology, Durango, CO. and a M.S. in Education with a minor in Geology (2000) with honors from the University of Nevada, Reno.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a gold focused mineral exploration company that strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. The company’s exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA and is focused on precious metal projects located in top-tier mineral districts that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture. The Company’s primary focus is on project generation and evaluation in Nevada and its secondary focus is in Utah, USA. Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

