PHILADELPHIA and, CAIRO, Egypt, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide project management services for the Kasr Al-Ainy Hospitals Development project for Cairo University. Hill International will provide project management services during the design, procurement, and execution stages of the project which involves the renovation of all existing Kasr Al-Ainy hospital buildings and facilities and construct any additional facility buildings if required.



Hill Senior Vice President North Africa Waleed Abdel Fattah said of the award, “Kasr Al-Ainy is a landmark facility that traces its roots back to 1827. This legacy of healing continues today, and this project will enable the hospital’s professionals to better serve their patients through dramatically improved efficiencies and expanded, customized facilities. Our team will bring Hill’s healthcare best practices from the region and around the world to help ensure the vision for Kasr Al-Ainy is realized safely, on time, and within budget.”

Located in downtown Cairo on the University’s Faculty of Medicine campus, the hospital currently holds 3,200 beds and, according to University officials, receives approximately 7.3 million patients annually, performing around 2.2 million X-rays, 80,000 CT scans, and 45,000 ultrasounds each year. The ultimate goal of the EGP 5 billion project is to transform the hospital into a facility organized by specialist departments, rather than general care, and to increase hospital capacity by some 300%. This will allow Kasr Al-Ainy to serve more patients at a lower cost, while also improving educational and training capabilities for students and staff.

“Kasr Al-Ainy is the latest evidence of the strength of healthcare in Egypt specifically and of the Egyptian economy in general,” explains Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “Our company continues to see mega-projects in healthcare and other sectors break ground after long periods of negotiation and coordination among various stakeholders. I expect similar progress on other healthcare projects across North Africa and the Middle East to continue for the foreseeable future.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

Hill International, Inc.

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, 17th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com