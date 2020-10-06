Enters Wall Panel Business in New England

Announces Intent to Increase Modular Production in 2021

Launches New Websites

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, announced today that KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”) has partially re-opened its Oxford, Maine plant to manufacture wall panels for the New England market, creating a new business line for KBS. Also, KBS is studying ways to increase its modular manufacturing output capability in 2021. Our new website was launched yesterday at www.kbsbuildersinc.com with updated content on the rationale for modular construction, a gallery of recent projects, as well as improved functionality for requesting a plant tour and contacting our sales team.

The Oxford plant, an approximately 90,000 sq. ft. facility, was idle when it was purchased by Digirad Corporation in April 2019. One of the ancillary buildings at this plant was recently retrofitted and upgraded in order to be able to produce structural wall panels. Panelized wall assemblies standardize the construction process and give contractors cost predictability and a higher level of project control versus on-site construction. Production of structural wall panels for multiple clients commenced at this plant in September and deliveries are scheduled to be completed before year-end. EdgeBuilder, KBS's sister company and a leading manufacturer of wall panels for the upper Midwest, provided design support and operational oversight for these projects.

Waypoint General Contracting, a full scope property services company, is one of the clients that contracted with KBS for structural wall panels. Kieran McAllen, Principal at Waypoint General Contracting, said, "We are excited to partner with KBS and leverage their manufacturing expertise and exterior wall panel assembly for our upcoming development projects. KBS's wall panel manufacturing process and production system reduces the overall build cycle, creates schedule predictability, and significantly lowers the need for on-site, skilled labor.”

Regarding its traditional business of manufacturing building modules, KBS continues to have a sales pipeline exceeding $50 million. Production capacity at its South Paris, Maine plant is sold out for the rest of this year and bookings are starting to be made for 2021. KBS is exploring ways to increase its modular manufacturing output in 2021, including expanding its South Paris plant and fully re-opening its Oxford plant. The main building at the Oxford plant is capable of manufacturing a similar number of building modules per week as KBS’s South Paris factory. KBS’s goal is to expand its production capacity to 15-20 modules per week at some point in 2021, equating to an annualized rate of 750-1000 modules per year compared to KBS’s actual production for 2019 of approximately 230 building modules.

Jeff Eberwein, Digirad’s Chairman, noted, “With the re-opening of the Oxford plant, KBS entered the structural wall panel manufacturing business in New England, adding a new line of business for KBS. We believe KBS’s entrance into the structural wall panel business will lead to new business opportunities in commercial construction for our modular manufacturing operations. In addition, given KBS’s growing backlog and sizeable sales pipeline for full building modules at our South Paris plant, we are excited to serve our growing list of customers by expanding our production capability in 2021.”

Additionally, the Company’s Building & Construction businesses recently launched new websites to improve the user experience and drive further sales activity. Links to the websites can be found below.

KBS Builders, Inc.

www.kbsbuildersinc.com

EdgeBuilder, Inc.

www.edgebuilderwallpanels.com

Glenbrook Building Supply, Inc.

www.glenbrooklumber.com

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments.

Healthcare Division (Digirad Health)

Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and services. Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Imaging, Diagnostic Services, and Mobile Healthcare. The Diagnostic Imaging business designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary solid-state gamma cameras. It also services the installed base of these proprietary cameras. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing procedures. The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service.

Building & Construction Division (ATRM)

ATRM Holdings, Inc. (“ATRM”) manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects. ATRM operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply retail operations. The modular building manufacturing business is operated by KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), the structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing segment is operated by EdgeBuilder, Inc. (“EdgeBuilder”), and the retail building supplies are sold through Glenbrook Building Supply, Inc. (“Glenbrook”). KBS, EdgeBuilder, and Glenbrook are all wholly-owned subsidiaries of ATRM, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digirad.

Real Estate & Investments Division

This business division manages the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

