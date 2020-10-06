SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced that the company has launched a global media campaign with a focus on introducing its mini 3-barrel system as a start-up option for restaurants to brew their own craft beer and brand to their customers.



Chairman Jef Lewis stated, “Overall the U.S. beer volume sales were down 2% in 2019, whereas the craft brewer sales continued to grow at a rate of 4% by volume, reaching 13.6% of the U.S. beer market by volume. Craft production grew the most for taprooms and this is why BrewBilt is now a leading brewery manufacturer worldwide, and we are purposely targeting restaurants that never thought they could offer a craft beer of their own to their local customers, allowing their own brand of craft beer and expanding their profits. The introductory 3-barrel system is under $90K and will produce $300K a year in beer sales. The new system can expand to a 15-Barrel system as the restaurant grows.”

Jef Lewis further stated, “We now know that restaurants are recognizing that retail dollar sales of craft increased 6%, up to $29.3 billion, and now account for more than 25% of the $116.0 billion U.S. beer market. They can brew for pennies and sell for dollars, and BrewBilt will provide all of the hands-on training, equipment and recipe while the ROI will be under 12 months. I have the four most important reasons why restaurants should brew their own craft beer. 1) A whopping 45% of diners go out to eat multiple times a week, with another 20% going out to eat once a week. 2) The Restaurant Performance Index (RPI) sits at 101.6 as of May 2019. Anything over 100 is considered a time of growth for restaurants. It’s time for restaurants to take this opportunity to expand their portfolio. 3) Projected annual sales in the restaurant industry are $863 billion – that’s 4% of the country’s gross domestic product. In 1955, the restaurant industry comprised 25% of the family food dollar. In 2019, that number rose to 51%. American consumers spend 33% of their income on housing, 15.8% on transportation, and 12.6% on food. 4) 1 in 3 Americans have their first job experience in restaurants - 6 in 10 adults have worked in restaurants at some point. 52% of restaurant professionals named high operating and food costs as a top challenge.”

ABOUT: Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

