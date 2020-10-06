SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot , Inc., maker of the first network-agnostic, cloud-based, situational awareness and intelligence platform, has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Wi-Fi Project Group to collaborate with operators, infrastructure providers, academic institutions and integrators to develop new and innovative ways of building, testing and deploying telecom network infrastructure and applications.

The goal of TIP’s Wi-Fi Project Group is to increase the pace of innovation in the Wi-Fi ecosystem, and offer cost effective, cloud-driven Wi-Fi solutions bringing a richer choice of connectivity alternatives to Service Providers and IT personnel who deploy Wi-Fi networks for SMBs, enterprises, campuses, apartments, dorms and public Wi-Fi networks. The Wi-Fi group in TIP is growing rapidly and includes industry leaders such as Intel, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Global, Vodafone and many others.



The Kloudspot platform combines sensor data from Wi-Fi, environmental sensors, cameras and Bluetooth and RFID devices with applied AI to achieve full visibility and digital engagement with constituents in physical world situations such as lifestyle, workplace, education and health & safety. The platform is simple to deploy, integrates with all standard networks and major business and IT applications. It vastly improves location, event awareness and real-time notification for people counting, crowd formation, social distancing and PPE compliance. The powerful, rules-based engine enables easy customization of applications and security policies.



Kloudspot is committed to partnering with TIP’s Wi-Fi Project Group through building a disaggregated end-to-end Wi-Fi solution, consisting of white-box access points (APs) using TIP Open Wi-Fi compliant SKUs and an Enterprise grade, cloud-native control/management controller plane, targeting ease of operation and low total cost of ownership (TCO), and deploying Kloudspot’s advanced digital engagement platform.



About Kloudspot:

Founded in 2016, the Kloudspot situational awareness and intelligence platform uses data collected from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, environmental sensors and connected cameras, married with AI, to convert physical actions and movements of people and devices into digitally treatable data. Organizations can then leverage actionable insights to deliver compelling digital engagements to enhance a variety of experiences for their constituents across health and safety, lifestyle, and workspace and education.