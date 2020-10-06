SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot, Inc., maker of the first network-agnostic, cloud-based, situational awareness and intelligence platform, has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Wi-Fi Project Group to collaborate with operators, infrastructure providers, academic institutions and integrators to develop new and innovative ways of building, testing and deploying telecom network infrastructure and applications.
The goal of TIP’s Wi-Fi Project Group is to increase the pace of innovation in the Wi-Fi ecosystem, and offer cost effective, cloud-driven Wi-Fi solutions bringing a richer choice of connectivity alternatives to Service Providers and IT personnel who deploy Wi-Fi networks for SMBs, enterprises, campuses, apartments, dorms and public Wi-Fi networks. The Wi-Fi group in TIP is growing rapidly and includes industry leaders such as Intel, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Global, Vodafone and many others.
The Kloudspot platform combines sensor data from Wi-Fi, environmental sensors, cameras and Bluetooth and RFID devices with applied AI to achieve full visibility and digital engagement with constituents in physical world situations such as lifestyle, workplace, education and health & safety. The platform is simple to deploy, integrates with all standard networks and major business and IT applications. It vastly improves location, event awareness and real-time notification for people counting, crowd formation, social distancing and PPE compliance. The powerful, rules-based engine enables easy customization of applications and security policies.
Kloudspot is committed to partnering with TIP’s Wi-Fi Project Group through building a disaggregated end-to-end Wi-Fi solution, consisting of white-box access points (APs) using TIP Open Wi-Fi compliant SKUs and an Enterprise grade, cloud-native control/management controller plane, targeting ease of operation and low total cost of ownership (TCO), and deploying Kloudspot’s advanced digital engagement platform.
About Kloudspot:
Founded in 2016, the Kloudspot situational awareness and intelligence platform uses data collected from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, environmental sensors and connected cameras, married with AI, to convert physical actions and movements of people and devices into digitally treatable data. Organizations can then leverage actionable insights to deliver compelling digital engagements to enhance a variety of experiences for their constituents across health and safety, lifestyle, and workspace and education.
About the Telecom Infra Project
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world’s population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com.
For more information on Kloudspot, or to request a demo, please visit https://kloudspot.com/.
Follow Kloudspot on Twitter, or connect with them on Facebook or LinkedIn.
Contact:
Connect Marketing
Holly Hagerman
(801) 373-7888
hollyh@connectmarketing.com
Kloudspot
kloudspot_logo_blue.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: