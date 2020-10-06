DENVER, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todyl, the market leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for MSP’s, announced a new partner program and channel chief to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) expand their existing networking and security offerings to include edge-based cloud security.



Todyl’s Secure Global Network (SGNTM) Cloud Platform consolidates multiple point solutions, increases security and improves business efficiency for small and medium businesses who need to secure remote staff, co-working spaces, and distributed offices. Todyl empowers MSPs to thrive in the new ‘work from anywhere’ economy.

With Todyl, MSPs can easily deliver and scale a comprehensive networking and security solution including SASE for small business, security information management (SIEM), governance, risk & compliance solutions (GRC), and more including essential SASE services such as secure web gateway, Cloud VPN, Zero Trust, secure DNS, content filtering, intrusion detection & prevention and more.

MSP partners who gained early access to the platform have been getting positive results. “We wanted to offer something to our clients right away that extended the security of our staff to their homes due to the pandemic,” said Preston Knight, Operations Manager at IT Specialists, Inc. “Todyl’s SGN cloud platform allowed us to address this urgent need in a simple, quick and incredibly effective way.”

As a key part of this expansion, Darrin Swan joins Todyl as Channel Chief. With more than 25 years in tech consulting, Swan has played key roles both in channel leadership and in the trenches as an MSP. After building the MSP channel at Quest Software, Swan launched and led the Global Service Provider Program at Dell, growing the partner ecosystem to thousands of partners worldwide. With this unique perspective, he will support MSPs in transforming to the next generation of IT and services needs.

“I’m excited at the traction Todyl’s gotten from the MSP community this early on,” said Swan. “We hope that we can continue to build trust and give them the tools to help grow and scale their businesses.”

As the leader of Todyl’s channel organization, Swan will focus on evolving the channel program to grow revenue and profitability for Todyl and their partners. He will also be responsible for owning the go-to-market strategy and execution to align with MSPs’ priorities.

“To prepare for what tomorrow brings, MSPs need a unified platform born in the cloud, with inherent redundancy, on-demand scalability, and security at the core, offering the ability to easily connect and protect any work environment,” said John Nellen, CEO of Todyl. “Darrin is a well-known channel leader and will play a crucial role in helping MSPs tackle the new connectivity and security challenges distributed businesses face.”

“We’re extremely cautious of any new technology that comes across our desk. Most of it feels like it’s barely out of beta,” said David Dadian, CEO of powersolution.com. “We learned about Todyl through online research, battle-tested their solution internally for 9 months and it came through successfully.”

About Todyl

Todyl provides a cloud-first unified networking and security-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that helps small businesses stay connected, stay protected, stay productive and stay ahead. Protecting every device and every person, Todyl ends the sole reliance on a single firewall, or other point-solutions by bringing together networking and security into its Secure Global Network™ Cloud Platform, delivering enterprise-grade networking and security to small and medium businesses.

With Todyl, businesses are now prepared for everywhere, anywhere secure connectivity. Security is built-in, complex networking simplified, security streamlined and MSPs can deploy in minutes.

Learn more at www.todyl.com.

