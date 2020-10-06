FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with technology partners AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Data B ank , to deliver HPC capabilities to accelerate medical research and contribute to a greater understanding of the novel coronavirus.



In June, Penguin Computing was selected by AMD to architect, build, deliver and support cloud resources and on-premises systems for COVID-19 related research. Penguin Computing previously welcomed researchers from New York University (NYU), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rice University to the COVID-19 HPC Fund. Now, the first petaflop of cloud-based compute capacity is online and available for researchers to access for pandemic-related research in Penguin Computing’s data center.

The complete cloud deployment includes four petaflops of AMD GPU resources along with the high-speed storage and low-latency networks that COVID-19 research applications require. The user experience on the cluster will be enhanced by Penguin Computing’s comprehensive Scyld Software suite. These software tools provide provisioning, administration, remote visualization, and cloud orchestration that deliver an engagement that is highly-tuned for HPC workloads. Penguin Computing’s POD resources are collocated in specialized high-density data center facilities donated by DataBank.

The AMD COVID-19 HPC Fund has also added 18 new institutions that will receive AMD-powered, high-performance computing systems delivered by Penguin Computing and through access to Penguin Computing ® On-Demand ™ (POD) cloud-based resources. These clusters are all powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ and AMD Radeon™ Instinct processors. Researchers from University of Texas, University of Toronto, Stanford, UCLA, and 14 other institutions in the U.S. and Europe are among those joining the Fund.

“Penguin Computing is honored by the opportunity to expand our support and contributions to the COVID-19 research efforts through this important collaboration with AMD and Databank. We are committed to providing leading applications and technology expertise in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics to both the on-premises and remote POD cloud environments that will accelerate critical research initiatives,” said Sid Mair, President, Penguin Computing.

“AMD is proud to be working with these leading research institutions to apply high performance computing technology in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Together, we will deepen our understanding of current and future threats to global health, and improve the world’s ability to respond,” said Scott Aylor, corporate VP, AMD global manufacturing strategy and executive sponsor of the AMD COVID-19 HPC Fund. “We thank our technology partners for joining us in giving researchers access to this tremendous compute capacity.”

“No one knows how to build and deploy an HPC platform like Penguin Computing. We’re pleased to announce our continued participation in this important alliance with Penguin Computing and AMD to enable and accelerate scientific research on COVID-19 and other diseases,” said Raul K. Martynek, CEO, DataBank.



