VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D ) is pleased to announce, the Company has entered into a distribution agreement for its Uniden® UV350 with Source Inc. , an award-winning wireless integrator and part of the Verizon Elite Partner Program that focuses on Verizon sales and activations in the United States.



Source Inc. constructs holistic wireless strategies for Verizon Business customers and has helped thousands of customers connect on Verizon’s network by providing seamless integration of wireless network and IoT solutions. During Q4 2020, Source Inc. will run a special promotion on the Company’s Uniden UV350 in-vehicle communications solution device.

Nicholas Yaeger, VP Sales of Siyata Mobile states, “We are extremely happy to partner with Source Inc. on this Q4 Promotion as we kick off sales activities into the Verizon B2B Sales Team. Source Inc. has a strong track record for bringing valuable solutions to the Verizon teams and they have been excited to have our UV350 in their portfolio since our first conversation. I’m confident that the Source Inc. team has what it takes to help engage with the Verizon teams and end-customers to ensure the success of this promotion.”

“On behalf of the Source Inc. team, we are honored to be partnering with Siyata Mobile in bringing this ‘best in class’ device to Verizon and our clients.” said John Schissel, President of Source Inc.

The Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

Uniden® UV350 Features Include:

4G LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information on the Uniden UV350, please visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Source Inc.

Source Inc. provides businesses with comprehensive wireless solutions through a broad array of hardware, software, connectivity, and helpdesk services.

As a Premiere VAI (Value Added Integrator) in the M2M (Machine to Machine) and IoT (Internet of Things) space, Source Inc.’s core solutions focus on enterprise grade wireless routers and modems, tablets, handheld devices, and connectivity solutions. We couple these solutions with robust, industry applications, mobile device management, and custom support options to ensure a complete wireless solution.

Our in-depth scoping process walks our clients through a mobility analysis, industry trends, data security risks, network infrastructure requirements, contingency planning and user adoption.

Visit www.sourceinc.com to learn more.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Canada

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

United States

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)

info@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

