OTTAWA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) released its 2020 Cybersecurity Report, which details how the cybersecurity landscape has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 500 Canadian IT security decision-makers were surveyed to learn more about how they are coping with the increase in cyber-threats.
The report’s release this morning coincides with CIRA’s participation in MapleSEC—Canada’s newest, most hands-on cybersecurity conference.
Read the full report: https://www.cira.ca/cybersecurity-report-2020
“Our research shows that COVID-19 has fundamentally transformed cybersecurity. The threat landscape has changed, but, most importantly, the pandemic has created an environment of anxiety and uncertainty that cyber-thieves are exploiting. Now more than ever, cybersecurity is an issue no organization can ignore.”
– Jacques Latour, chief security officer, CIRA
"The pandemic has propelled many changes to the cybersecurity footprint of organizations that were long overdue. The challenge now is to ensure this heightened awareness translates into a culture of cybersecurity that endures beyond the current crisis. While we hope to put COVID-19 behind us soon, cyber-threats are with us to stay. Canadian organizations must continue to be vigilant and apply ongoing resources to combat this growing threat."
– Dave Chiswell, vice-president, product development, CIRA
The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians.
