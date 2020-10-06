CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContinuServe , a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today announced Nate Medoff (partner) and Pradeep Khurana (managing director) will host three upcoming virtual conference and webinar discussions around investments and carve-outs for private equity firms and their portfolio companies.



Despite the pandemic, ContinuServe’s carve-out practice is continuing its accelerated growth in the private equity market. ContinuServe sees a gap in the market for its carve-out private equity services and provides private equity and strategic buyers with the financial and IT back-office services to more efficiently and cost-effectively complete the carve-out transaction.

ContinuServe will moderate the following virtual conference and webinar discussions. We encourage our customers, partners and team members to participate in these virtual carve-out sessions.

Opus Connect: San Francisco Carve-Outs Part !! Webinar

Carve-Outs: Finding the Diamond in the Rough (While Avoiding the Pigs with Lipstick)

Pradeep Khurana: Managing Director - ContinuServe

October 8, 2020 at 11:30am ET

Private Equity International: Operating Partners Forum Virtual Experience 2020

Optimizing Private Equity Carve-Outs: Key Steps to Achieve Full Potential

Nate Medoff: Partner - ContinuServe

October 16, 2020 at 12pm ET

Private Equity International Expert Web-Cast

Carve-Out Transactions - Trends and Opportunities

Pradeep Khurana: Managing Director - ContinuServe

November 5, 2020 at 4pm ET

