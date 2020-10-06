London, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Offline/Classroom-based Learning, Online Learning, Blended Learning), End User (Individual, Education, Government, Corporate Learners) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research, the English language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to reach $49.93 billion by 2027.
Impact of COVID-19 on the English Language Learning Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the overall language learning market. Due to the complete lockdown and closure of all educational institutions, online learning and tutoring have gained momentum. Realizing the opportunity, most online tutoring apps and language learning platforms are attracting students by offering free or low-cost classes, leading to a surge in online education users, and adoption rates. Moreover, the government is also taking initiatives for the growth of the education sector. For instance,
The English language learning market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by methodology and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors at the regional and country levels.
On the basis of methodology, the offline/classroom-based learning segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall English language learning market in 2020, owing to its quick access, easy downloading, and greater number of solutions compared to others, and increasing international travel. However, the online learning segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities drive this market's growth. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats.
In 2020, based on end user, the individual segment is poised to command the largest share due to rising number of phone users, easy internet accessibility, number of government initiatives for continuing learning programs during COVID-19, and focus on self-improvement by learners.
In 2020, geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the global English language learning market, followed by Europe and North America. The factors such as expanding education sector, rising funding for education, government initiatives to adopt advanced technologies, and rising internet’s penetration due to increase in disposable income are driving the growth of this market.
The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2017–2020). The English language learning market has also witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in January 2020, Busuu, Ltd. (U.K.) launched Verbling Live Tutorial to provide human-led live lessons 24/7 to over a million users on web and mobile.
The key players operating in the global English language learning market are Cambridge University Press (U.K.), Rosetta Stone Inc. (U.S.), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Busuu, Ltd. (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Lesson Nine GmbH (Germany), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.) among others.
