Wright started the interview by providing some background on the company. “We started about six years ago. We are now the second-largest alkaline water company in the country. … We have moved into a lifestyle brand, so we not only do alkaline water; we also do flavored water. We also have expanded into the CBD arena; we have CBD water, CBD ingestibles and CBD topicals, as well,” he said.

The Alkaline Water Company’s formidable positioning is supported by strong sales and an expansive distribution footprint. “We did $41 million last year at the corporate level; on the retail level it probably translates to about $70 million,” Wright added. “We have great access to great banners, including Safeway, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. We have great coverage throughout the country. We’re in all 50 states in about 70,000 stores nationwide.”

While 2020 has seen many of its competitors struggle or even go out of business, The Alkaline Water Company has been able to thrive in the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I hate to say this, but we truly have been a COVID winner. … We were able to deliver when nobody else could. … I moved all of the supply chains once Trump announced the tariffs on China. … So, when COVID hit and a lot of my competitors were having trouble getting stuff … to the U.S. for production, I had that all stateside. We were able to double our capacity, almost overnight.”

“We are literally the only water company in the enhanced space that’s in the top 10 and has had double-digit growth with respect to both units and dollar volume for the Nielson reports every four weeks since the first of the year,” Wright continued. “We’re very, very proud of that.”

The company was also strategically positioned to expand its CBD business. “With respect to the CBD, we also were a winner,” Wright said. “We had met with a number of our banners during the fall … and we had been late to the game in terms of their first sets. Because of that, we weren’t going to get in until later – maybe in a year or two – to some of their shelves. … Well, because of COVID, a lot of the small mom and pops went out. … We expect great things on early resets in the third and fourth quarters of this year for us.”

Looking ahead, Wright expects The Alkaline Water Company to build on this recent progress and return to “hypergrowth” in the near future. “We did really, really well during COVID. We kind of made a name for ourselves for being able to deliver on time. … It’s really a proud moment to be able to perform that way,” he concluded. “We’ve had a compound annual growth rate of 62% over the last five years, and I fully anticipate that we’ll see that kind of hypergrowth again very shortly with this company.”

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts the company’s trademarked label, “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes the company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

