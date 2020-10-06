PARIS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) announced that the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal, has chosen to implement Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management, a global, scalable and agile SaaS-based solution. The first implementation is due to launch by mid 2021, with worldwide deployment across L’Oréal’s distribution centres expected by the end of 2023.



“L’Oréal’s global network of fulfilment centres plays a significant role in making sure the right products reach consumers at the right time, with as little impact on the environment as possible. With Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, we have a solution that will improve our agility through the digitalisation, efficiency and productivity of our distribution centres,” commented Francisco Garcia Fornaro, group supply chain director at L’Oréal.

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the world’s first cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system capable of unifying every aspect of distribution, and never needs upgrading. Crafted entirely from microservices, this latest offering in the company’s suite of cloud-based Manhattan Active Solutions will usher in a new level of speed, adaptability and ease of use within L’Oréal’s distribution centres.

Henri Seroux, senior vice president, EMEA at Manhattan Associates continued: “We are so excited to have passed the rigorous global selection process and to be able to bring the innovation, scalability and agility of our cloud-native Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution to L’Oréal’s global supply chain network.”

“The planned worldwide roll out starts with Europe. With the Manhattan services team delivering the full-scale implementation, we will showcase the end-to-end capability we can offer multinational, industry leading brands like L’Oréal,” finished Seroux.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contacts: