SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sensemetrics Inc. , a global Industrial IoT (IIoT) and cloud technology company transforming sensor data into real-time business intelligence, today announced it has joined forces with Singapore-based Ackcio , a provider of wireless sensor connectivity devices, to automate data management and analytics for mutual customers automating geotechnical and structural instrumentation in underground and surface mining, and infrastructure markets.



The alignment between the two companies accelerates digital transformation for businesses in these sectors with an integrated solution that bundles sensemetrics’ software-driven productivity tools and real-time data insights with Ackcio’s proven wireless monitoring offerings. The combined solution gives organizations a powerful way to not only automate the collection of distributed and condition monitoring data, but to also manage and analyze it using sensemetrics’ software, with the aim to mitigate risk, reduce environmental impact, and improve safety management programs.

“From tunnel collapses, to dam breaches, infrastructure damage and financial loss, far too many tragedies have occurred,” said Nimantha Baranasuriya, Co-founder and CEO, Ackcio. “We share a common mission with sensemetrics around preventing these incidents, and we welcome the opportunity to combine our technological strengths to bring automated monitoring to our mutual customers to meaningfully mitigate risk for our clients.”

With this alliance, sensemetrics is building on its strategy to expand further into underground environments. One of the biggest advantages the combined Ackcio-sensemetrics solution addresses is the need for greater flexibility in distributed condition monitoring, allowing for increased customization when it comes to addressing the best way to reduce risk in each unique environment, says Cory Baldwin, CEO, sensemetrics.

“Ackcio’s long range mesh technology is widely recognized as superior for tunneling and underground industrial environments,” said Cory Baldwin, CEO, sensemetrics. “There’s simply no other solution that is as effective. We’re extremely honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Nimantha and his team to unlock additional value for our mutual customers with new data management and analytics capabilities that truly take digital transformation initiatives to the next level.”

Offering unmatched access to real-time information and analytics for continuous and complete monitoring for geotechnical, environmental and mining applications, sensemetrics recently introduced a tailored IIoT solution that gives mining companies and their insurers real-time, end-to-end Tailings Storage Facilities (TSF) insights.

New features now available in the sensemetrics platform include native iOS and Android mobile apps for simplified remote sensor management; a Revision Management System (RMS) that supports chronology of events over the lifespan of a sensor, along with journaling and property management to unlock seamless data normalization of calculated metrics; and a remote sensing module with a dashboard display – powered by spatially dense datasets from ground and satellite-based systems. The sensing module provides unparalleled tools for visualization and corroboration of metrics gathered from in-place sensors to accurately characterize asset performance.

A plug-and-play solution, the sensemetrics platform relies on state-of-the-art visualization tools and offers manufacturer-agnostic edge connectivity, a true cloud design, an event-driven and scalable microservices architecture, workflow enhancing apps, and an open API interface. Featuring end-to-end sensor integration and asset management, the platform simplifies the complexities traditionally associated with sensor automation and management while also reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

For more information on the bundled Ackcio-sensemetrics solution, visit https://sensemetrics.com/integrations-ackcio

About sensemetrics

sensemetrics is a leading innovator in the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) market. The company offers the only market-proven cloud-based enterprise software platform that simplifies connectivity and standardizes industrial sensor data, enabling our partner network to more efficiently provide active risk management and safety solutions.

https://www.sensemetrics.com .

About Ackcio

Ackcio produces reliable wireless monitoring solutions for industrial monitoring applications. Their Ackcio Beam wireless monitoring product suite boasts an industry leading long-range wireless mesh connectivity solution that makes it ideal for monitoring various geotechnical and structural sensors in both above ground and underground construction and mining projects.

https://www.ackcio.com

Contact:﻿

Paula Johns

760-522-0941

paula@paulajohnscommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29fdbdab-ed89-49bf-b227-db36f29aea7b