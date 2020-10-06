Pune, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dental implants market is likely to gain from the increasing geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Dental Implants: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 3870 Mn. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 5725.7 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also offers a comprehensive overview of the global market.

In terms of material, the titanium segment was dominating the global market in 2018. The segment is foreseen to grow at a relatively higher CAGR. Tanium is also anticipated to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. Titanium is flexible and suitable in most of the conditions unlike other material such as Zirconium. Moreover, titanium is non allergic and biocompatible, this is expected to fuel the demand for dental implant procedure.

On the basis of product type, the endosteal implant is most commonly used in dental implant surgery and is positioned in the bone. The segment held a considerable share in the market in 2018. Endosteal is foreseen to witness promising growth during the forecast period. As stated by the American Academy of Periodontology, across dentiostery endosteal is the most popular implant. This is expected to contribuite topwards the market expamnsion.





Key Industry Developments:

In August 2017, Dentsply Sirona Inc. introduced the Lucitone HIPA (High Impact Pour Acrylic) denture base.

In June 2016, DENTSPLY Sirona announced a definitive agreement to acquire MIS Implants Technologies (Israel), a leading player in the value implants market.

In April 2015, Straumann (Switzerland) acquired Neodent (Brazil), a leading player in the Brazilian market.





Europe to Dominate the Market Owing to Rising Adotion of Dental Implants

Europe emerged dominant in the globaol dental implants market in 2018. The Europe market was valued at US$ 1548 Mn in 2018. The region is likley to emerge dominant over the forecast period also. High presence of dental implant manufacturers and rising adoption of dental implants are some factors expected to contribute towards market expansion. Furthermore, favourable reimnursement policies in the region is likely to enable growth.

North America is forseen to progress at a relatively higher CAGR. The region is also anticipated to hold the second highest share in market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing patient pool. Besides this, the dental implants market in Asia Pacific is likley to expand at a faster rate. Rising adoption of medical tourism in nations such as India and China is foreseen to increase the growth in global market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Straumann is Offering Premium Products to Gain Strong Brand Presence

Straumann holds a major share in the global dental implants market. The organization is anticipated to witness promising growth during the forecast period. Straumann has a diverse product portfolio in the premium segment and offers various implants with premium prices.

Rising uptake of dental implants in regions such as Europe and North America and strong product portfolio is expected to aid organization to gain higher share in the market.





List of the key players operating in the global dental implants market:

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentisply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

Anthogyr Group

Dentium





Global Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

By Material

• Titanium Implants

• Zirconium Implants

• Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)

By Type

• Endosteal Implants

• Subperiosteal Implants

• Transosteal Implants

By Design

• Tapered Implants

• Parallel Implants

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





