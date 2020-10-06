SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAY®, a Singapore-based luxury tech accessories brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announced the launch of its newest collection – the VANDIUM® ALUMINUM card wallet. The new product line brings the same sleek, sci-fi inspired feel the brand offers, with an entirely new material that continues pushing the boundaries of design.



The VANDIUM ALUMINUM was designed to be the wallet of the future and is crafted using high quality aerospace grade aluminum and carbon fiber. The card wallet is designed to house up to 15 cards while still remaining slim enough to fit in your front pocket, coming in at just 3.3in x 2.1in x .4in with no cards. Furthermore, GRAY worked to ensure that its customers’ information is protected and secure by building the VANDIUM ALUMINUM to be RFID blocking.

“Following the great success of our original VANDIUM card wallet, we wanted to design a fresh collection featuring new colors and materials to offer our customers even more options to choose from,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY. “By using aluminum for this collection, we’re also able to introduce a variety of anodized colors and a highly requested matte sand blasted finish on the wallet.”

The VANDIUM ALUMINUM comes in four different exclusive finishes, all available for $349* each, including:

STEALTH —black anodized aluminum with a matte sandblasted finish

SPACE GRAY —gray anodized coated aluminum with a matte sandblasted finish

GALACTIC BLUE —blue anodized coated aluminum with a matte sandblasted finish

CRIMSON RED—red anodized coated aluminum with a matte sandblasted finish

The VANDIUM ALUMINUM card wallet is the latest addition to GRAY’s lineup of luxury tech accessories. GRAY’s original VANDIUM card wallet is available in TITANIUM ($599*), STEALTH ($799*), SONIC BLUE, ($799*) GOLD ($1,099*) and AURORA ($1,399*) design options. Other products include the RAPTOR® case for Air Pods Pro, CYBER WATCH ® case for Apple Watch, ADVENT ® and ALTER EGO ® luxury iPhone cases, CORAZON ® bitcoin hardware wallet, ZYRA ® laptop case and the SHARD ® writing tools.



For more information or to pre-order the VANDIUM ALUMINUM, visit www.GRAY.inc .

*Prices shown on the website reflect the cost in USD converted from SGD and are likely to fluctuate slightly.

About GRAY®

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY® 's designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

