Rockville, MD, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerald Adolph and Wayne M. Rehberger, two seasoned professional services executives who have been instrumental in helping companies become industry leaders, have joined the Abt Associates Board of Directors. Their expertise ranges from growth strategies to government contracting, finance and program operations.

Gerald Adolph

Adolph, an expert in growth and competitive strategies for corporate and mission-driven organizations, led the Global Mergers & Restructuring Practice and was elected senior partner over a 35-year career with Booz Allen Hamilton and its successor strategy companies. In addition to assisting clients with growth strategies, Adolph focused on new business development and innovation strategy.

For more than 20 years, Adolph has dedicated significant time to both public company and non-profit boards for mission-driven organizations such as Helen Keller International and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Adolph holds a BS in both Chemical Engineering and Management Science, and an MS in Chemical Engineering from MIT as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“As a career-long professional services consultant and not-for-profit Board member, Gerald brings deep expertise in global strategic planning and growth strategies which will contribute to Abt’s ability to more effectively advance our mission in partnership with clients across the globe,” said Abt Board Chair Gary L. Perlin.

Wayne M. Rehberger

In his career as a senior finance and operations executive, Rehberger most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Engility, a Virginia-based government contractor. He held similar positions with TASC from 2010 until its merger with Engility in 2015. Rehberger helped guide both companies as the government industry cycled through a severe downturn and recovery, counseling the Board of Directors regarding strategy, enterprise risk management, cyber security, and compensation. He previously held executive positions with telecommunications firms XO Communications and MCI. In 2017, Virginia Business awarded Rehberger the Virginia CFO of the Year award for his outstanding commitment to financial stewardship and dedication to the success of Engility.

Rehberger has served on a wide range of public and private company boards. He and his family work with Alliance for Haiti’s Children, which partners with rural communities to create networks of quality schools to transform Haiti. A former U.S. Army Captain, he holds a BS in Business Administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from the University of South Carolina.

“A deeply experienced Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer in both the government contracting and private sectors, Wayne brings critically important experience that will help Abt achieve more mission impact for clients and beneficiaries in more cost-effective ways,” said Perlin.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

http://www.abtassociates.com

Mary F. Maguire Abt Associates 301 347-5859 mary_maguire@abtassoc.com