Pleasant Grove, Utah, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today the application of “escalation of force” protocols, including a new “Warning Mode” feature on the DroneHunter. Rules of engagement and the Fortem SkyDome Manager software enables DroneHunter to shift from a silent Pursue Mode into Warning Mode, using flashing police-like lights and sirens to alert drone operators that they are in an unwarranted territory or that they are operating illegally. In Warning Mode at safe distance, DroneHunter is a legal deterrent for state and local police to track down and deter criminal drone operators. Waivers for flight over people or nighttime operations from the FAA using the onboard radar of the Fortem DroneHunter are available with submission.

“In a statement released on August 17th by the Department of Justice systems, electromagnetic waves of sound and light, including the radar used within our software, are far less likely to pose concerns under federal criminal surveillance statutes,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “This opens the door for police or security teams to use the DroneHunter in the US under Part 107 guidelines to protect people and facilities from danger.”

DroneHunter, equipped with onboard cameras, allows the unit to examine targets at a safe range and keep them in sight. The color of the lights is also configurable to the team using the drone. Escalation of force allows the DroneHunter to move into Attack Mode or Defense Mode pending the rules of engagement at each venue and the laws of each country. Effectiveness of the Attack Mode and Defense Mode captures of rotorcraft and fixed-wing has soared over the last 12 months with over 4,500 in air captures.

About the Fortem SkyDome System and Fortem DroneHunter

The Fortem SkyDome System consists of distributed TrueView® radar to detect and identify uncooperative drones, and the Fortem DroneHunter, which is autonomously cued by SkyDome to further evaluate the threatening drone and remove or disable it from a safe location with no collateral damage. The SkyDome System digitizes, maps, and monitors the airspace so that all objects on the ground and air are recognized. This makes it possible to identify and mitigate UAS that are not approved for flight and that might interfere with critical communication systems, or that might have nefarious intent.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects, and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

