SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, today announced a wholesale partnership with ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions.



The enhanced wholesale partnership will bring Star2Star’s communications and collaboration platform to partners through ScanSource. It provides a unique way for Value Added Resellers (VARs) to participate in the ownership of their clients’ solutions, add support and implementation value, and deliver third party products. VARs will also be able to deliver customized quotes with flexible co-branded billing options through Star2Star’s powerful Rocket®Quote tool. Star2Star has been successfully partnering with VARs to offer wholesale models since their inception. This partnership will complement their master agency-led relationship with ScanSource through Intelisys, a ScanSource company.

"We have a longstanding, successful partnership with Star2Star, and are excited about this new opportunity,” said Paul Constantine, Executive Vice President of Supplier Services, Digital Distribution at Intelisys. “While most of our partners have embraced the agent model when selling cloud solutions, our goal is to support our partners however they choose to sell. Star2Star’s new wholesale model allows us to offer partners the flexibility to choose the model they prefer.”

Star2Star has also partnered with industry-leader Janet Schijns and the JS Group, to provide marketing and demand generation programs including launching an exclusive initiative for ScanSource Partners.

"ScanSource has long been a powerhouse in the communications and collaboration reseller market. Their VARs/MSPs rely on them to identify the right solutions and go-to-market methods to win business. We are excited to support the exclusive Star2Star marketing programs through ScanSource and look forward to working with their partner community," said Janet Schijns, CEO of the JS Group.

“At Star2Star, we specialize in supporting 100% partner-driven sales models,” commented Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We do everything we can to help our partners be successful, including providing end-to-end support for quoting assistance, co-billing, deal protection, and handling taxation. We value our relationship with ScanSource and their own history of strong rapport with their partner community, and we’re excited about this new opportunity together.”

For more information about this partnership and how to take advantage of Star2Star’s wholesale model, visit star2star.com/scansource .

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of world’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com .