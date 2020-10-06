SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced progress toward the manufacture of a “catch-and-kill” mask that will inactivate respiratory viruses. Exposure to silicon nitride has been shown to neutralize several bacterial species and viral strains.



The company said that it has successfully dispersed and embedded silicon nitride particles into nonwoven and woven fabric fibers. Optimization of this process, fabric safety and efficacy testing, and manufacturing scale-up are the next steps beyond this critical milestone.

“By investing in our human resources and equipment, we expedited this development in-house, rather than relying on outside parties,” said Dr. Bal, President, and CEO of SINTX Technologies. “The attached scanning electron image shows silicon nitride particles preferentially bonded to polypropylene fibers, at the micron level, without stray particles. Fabrics containing silicon nitride from this process will be tested for their antiviral effect. Previous scientific data have shown that silicon nitride strongly inactivates SAR-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Initial process development activities have shown promising results and we are hopeful that we will soon have a mask that catches and kills the coronavirus,” said Bruce Lorange, CEO of O2TODAY ( www.O2TODAY.com ), who has an agreement with SINTX to develop and commercialize antimicrobial face masks. “We are excited by the rapid progress we are making and looking forward to sharing more updates as we have them.”

“We believe that the consumer market for a face mask capable of inactivating bacteria and viruses extends well beyond the present concerns about COVID-19,” said Dr. Bal. “In densely-packed Asian cities, for example, respiratory viruses and air pollution are common health concerns, and protective mask use existed even before COVID-19. Similar concerns may endure in Western countries as well, long after a COVID-19 vaccine is freely available. We believe that our antipathogenic masks and the underlying fabric technology will have lasting consumer demand.”

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: the collaboration with O2TODAY may not result in the development of any products; SINTX has not as yet developed any products with antiviral properties which incorporate the use of silicon nitride; products developed under the joint development agreement may not be effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus; incorporation of silicon nitride into personal protective equipment may not be safe or effective; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 26, 2020, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

