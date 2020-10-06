PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, announced a strategic alliance through which the firm leverages the technologies and teams of Archer, a technology-enabled services provider. The alliance provides Clark Capital with access to infrastructure that will support Clark’s continued client, asset, and product growth.



Clark Capital has grown from $3 billion to $20 billion* over the past five years and manages nearly 90,000 traded accounts and over 175 models. The firm began a realignment of its operating model in 2019 and selected Archer to magnify its scalability as Clark Capital enters the next phase of its growth. Archer is providing a full suite of operations support and is sharing middle office technologies with Clark Capital. Shared workflow tools alert teams when action is needed, speeding approvals and oversight, and portfolio customization technologies enable efficient personalization to meet individual investor needs and preferences.

“Our family and employee-owned culture, coupled with our single-minded focus on helping elite financial advisors deliver successful outcomes to their clients, have driven our growth,” said Brendan Clark, Clark Capital Chief Executive Officer. “The scalability we achieve via the Archer team helps us to continue to meet growing advisor and investor needs with innovative, personalized products while allowing us to increase our focus on the strong, long-term relationships that have been a hallmark of our success.”

Mark Patterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Clark Capital, added, “Building a technology infrastructure fully supportive of our firm’s goals and client needs is a challenging and complex endeavor. Archer’s ability to customize their technology to our infrastructure was key to our decision to work with them. Their deep bench of financial services personnel and technology resources were contributing factors for selecting Archer after a lengthy and in-depth evaluation of available platforms and partners.“

“Clark Capital’s creativity in devising account structures, model combinations, and portfolio customizations for investors and advisors is remarkable,” said Bryan Dori, Archer President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their culture of innovation, their collaborative workstyle, and their high-energy approach drive the success of our firms’ alliance. We very much look forward to further enabling their growth.”

*As of July 31, 2020; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over 20 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients. Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About Archer

Archer provides a complete middle-to-back office solution that allows investment managers to focus on growth. With technology-enabled operations and integrated managed data services, Archer helps managers broaden their product offerings and scale new business effortlessly. Archer connects with trade counterparties, custodians, administrators and authorized participants to provide exacting reconciliation, smooth client onboarding, and effective trading and trade settlement. The investment management team is provided with fully integrated performance measurement, billing and reporting with single-system access across the firm’s entire range of investments and investors, allowing complete transparency to the business, anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.archerims.com and follow Archer on LinkedIn.