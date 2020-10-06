REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in c ontinuous intelligence , today kicked off its annual Illuminate user conference and announced a number of initiatives designed to help foster collaboration among its community and ecosystem including a new modern enterprise security architecture framework, the expansion of its App Intelligence partner program and a 24-hour Global Cert Jam. Registration to attend the virtual conference is still open.



“Illuminate is all about empowering our users to thrive in the digital era by helping them harness the power of continuous intelligence to better build, run and secure modern applications,” said Dione Hedgpeth, chief customer officer for Sumo Logic. “This year we’re excited to welcome thousands of registered users from over 50 countries to engage in an energizing virtual experience, with new components such as workshops and collaboration groups that leverage the best of virtual environments to interact with like-minded peers on compelling topics across the world.”

Now in its fourth year, Illuminate is the premier education event for builders of modern digital businesses to gain deeper knowledge and best practices through customer, technical and thought leader sessions in a new dynamic and interactive virtual experience. With more than 60 sessions, Illuminate will feature customer speakers from Amazon Web Services, Auth0, Children’s Place, Clorox, Cox Automotive, Elementum, Gannett, Genesys, Gobibo, SEGA Europe, Sykes and more. The conference also brings together Sumo Logic’s community and ecosystem to help drive deeper collaboration and get the continuous intelligence needed to build, run and secure modern applications and accelerate digital business transformation.

Today, during the first day of the conference where practitioners will participate in a 24-hour virtual Global Cert Jam, the company also announced a series of new initiatives:

Modern Enterprise Security Architecture Framework

As enterprises of all sizes accelerate digital transformation and move to the cloud, a new security architecture is required to address the challenges of defending evolving threats. Sumo Logic has unveiled a new framework that defines the core requirements for securing cloud businesses across multiple product categories, as well as a combination of security integrations that accelerate continuous intelligence across the security architecture. This framework along with the participating ecosystem including Contrast Security, CrowdStrike, JFrog, Netskope, Okta, ServiceNow and StackRox, will work to integrate previously siloed architectures across security operations, DevOps and ITOps to build, deploy, run and secure modern applications.

“A convergence of events are forcing enterprises to dramatically change how they secure their modern businesses including the acceleration of digital transformation with COVID, work from home initiatives and the growth of SaaS and microservices-based applications, as traditional cyber-security tools and services are no longer relevant for this new paradigm,” said Greg Martin, general manager, security business unit, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic is bringing together its world-class ecosystem to connect communities of security solutions both cloud-delivered and cloud-centric as well as traditional systems to deliver best practices and integrations across the entire security stack to enable the faster migration to modernized security and analytics.”

Expansion of App Intelligence Program to Open Source

Today’s businesses struggle with a tsunami of data due to the rise of modern applications and the rapid adoption of new tools and models, such as micro services based Kubernetes applications and DevSecOps, respectively. Customers need greater visibility across their entire digital operations to improve how they identify and resolve issues and secure their digital businesses

Building on the momentum of the Sumo Logic App Intelligence Partner Program , the company announced it will expand the program to include an open source component to further encourage and accelerate how partners and customers work together to create compelling bi-directional integrations with the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ in order to provide greater visibility, intelligence and value from their data. These bi-directional integrations enable partners and the community to customize their Sumo Logic implementations to drive higher value to their end-customers.

“We continue to embrace and expand our rich community through this open source expansion of our App Intelligence Partner program,” said John Coyle, vice president of business development, Sumo Logic. “This expansion really gives our vast technology ecosystem of partners, customers and the broader Sumo Logic community, the keys to drive innovation and extend the value of real-time operations and security intelligence to their customers at cloud scale.”

Sumo Logic Deepens Certification Program

Back by popular demand, Sumo Logic’s multi-level certification program provides users with the knowledge, skills and competencies to harness the power of machine data analytics and maximize investments in the Sumo Logic platform. This year Sumo Logic will offer a 24-hour Global Cert Jam, which includes certifications across six levels in multiple time zones from the fundamentals to topics such as modern application management based on microservices and Kubernetes, Cloud SIEM, and the new Security and Compliance certification.

