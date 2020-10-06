BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wholesome, the leader in organic, Fair Trade sweeteners, today named Boulder Colorado-based creative agency, Fortnight Collective as its Agency of Record. In this role, Fortnight Collective will be tasked with building creative campaigns to generate greater consumer awareness of Wholesome’s 20-year commitment to selling high-quality sweeteners and supporting farmers. Fortnight Collective, which was just named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Companies in 2020, will spearhead all campaign development and production, high-level content strategy and planning. In collaboration, hunterblu will handle all media duties, including media planning, buying, optimization and reporting.

“We are excited about our partnership with Fortnight Collective and feel its strategic thinking, insight-led creative ideas and depth of experience building natural foods brands will help take the Wholesome brand to the next level,” said Mike Skibinski, General Manager, Wholesome. “Plus, they’re a fun team to work with.”

Wholesome was founded upon premium quality, sustainable sourcing and conscious social values. The company searches the globe for the best ingredients, seeks out and supports organic agriculture and pioneers Fair Trade standards in its supply chains to elevate the livelihoods of farmers and cooperatives around the globe.

“Wholesome has a long history of using quality ingredients, pouring its heart into everything it creates,” said Andy Nathan, Founder & CEO, Fortnight Collective. “We’re excited to draw upon that unique heritage to ideate on creative ideas that continue to grow the brand in innovative ways.”

Fortnight Collective’s first work with Wholesome will be to launch a new brand campaign later this year.

About Fortnight

A new model for the industry, Fortnight Collective is a full-service independent brand marketing accelerator that is focused on helping brands be better, faster. With its unique AdHack™ process, Fortnight Collective liberates the strategic and creative development process. From 3 day sprints, to two week hacks, to AOR relationships, we put the right talent around the table at the right time to accelerate brand momentum for marketers. Based in Boulder, Colorado and with an office in London, clients include Nestlé, Patagonia Provisions, Noodles & Company, Health-Ade Kombucha, B Corp, Nestlé Purina, CrossFit, Mondelez, Odell Brewing Co.,YO! Sushi, and more. For more information, visit fortnightcollective.com .

About Wholesome

Wholesome is North America’s leader in Fair Trade, organic and Non-GMO sweeteners, including sugar, honey, agave, and more. At Wholesome, we strive to source and produce the highest quality, best tasting ingredients in the world while positively impacting people and caring for the planet. To us, high quality begins with how our crops are grown, and we are committed to organic agricultural practices on every piece of land we touch. As a company, we are dedicated to elevating the standard of living for people across the world through Fair Trade, and we believe that responsible business means caring for the planet. We stand up for what we believe in and work to continually do better, every day, so that you can feel good about the products you buy, knowing they make life sweeter for all. To learn more about our brand and our founding story, visit WholesomeSweet.com .