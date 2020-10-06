CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that 10 of the poster presentations accepted to the annual Clinical TMS Poster session highlight the benefits and potential of Deep TMS in the treatment of mental illnesses and brain disorders.



“The body of evidence supporting the advantages of Deep TMS continues to grow, and many of the presented posters help pave the way for continued study of this life-changing technology,” stated Christopher Boyer, Vice President of Global Marketing of BrainsWay. “From unique case presentations to extensive results from post-marketing multi-center trials, we are excited at the pace of our progress and the breadth of our data as we continue to explore the benefits of BrainsWay’s broader and deeper TMS.”

The presented posters cover a wide range of topics, from major depressive disorder (MDD) to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), highlighting the real-world application of the technology outside of controlled clinical settings, emphasizing the potential for long term therapeutic effects of Deep TMS for OCD, and focusing on several individual experiences with our technology in a variety of challenging cases. With COVID-19 continuing to force industry meetings to shift from in-person to online offerings, the Clinical TMS Society’s Annual Poster Session has been able to meet the educational and informative intent of the meeting while effectively overcoming the barriers posed by the decentralized nature of the meeting. The annual session, offering continuing medical education, will remain open through Dec. 31, 2020 and can be visited here.

About the Clinical TMS Society

The Clinical TMS Society was established in 2013 and includes Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) providers with extensive clinical and research experience from across the United States and the world. The society is dedicated to optimizing clinical practice, awareness, and accessibility of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Company’s anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Company’s intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate or delays in reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and the effect of the global COVID-19 health pandemic on our business and continued uncertainty and market impact relating thereto.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

BrainsWay:

Judy Huber

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Judy.huber@brainsway.com

Investors:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com