CINCINNATI, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting a Virtual Summit, with six sessions available for HRCI and SHRM credits featuring the latest HR insights and compliance trends impacting businesses. The free online webinar series will take place Oct. 13-15, 2020 and will provide HR and business leaders with the insights they need to navigate the new reality of work.
In the midst of so much change in 2020, one thing remains constant: employees depend on HR leaders for support and help. According to SHRM, over the last six months not only were HR leaders concerned about employees' health and well-being during the pandemic, they were also under the strain of processing the paperwork and providing solace to the millions of workers who were laid off or furloughed. For employees still on the job, HR managers were trying to keep their workers productive, motivated, engaged and connected—all factors that are moving targets in the new normal.
Paycor’s Virtual Summit will feature a series of webinar sessions on the main trends and topics impacting businesses today followed by live networking sessions, allowing attendees to share personal experiences and best practices and exchange insights.
Highlights of the three-day event include:
Schedule at-a-Glance:
Day 1: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
When: 11:00 a.m. ET
What: “Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Workplace”
Who: Alissa Carpenter
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
What: “How the 2020 Election Could Impact HR Leaders”
Who: Amy Letke
Day 2: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
When: 11:00 a.m. ET
What: “Maximizing Workplace Health & Safety During a Pandemic”
Who: Kara Govro
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
What: “How to Support Employees with Kids During a Pandemic”
Who: Katharine Weber
Day 3: Thursday, October 15, 2020
When: 11:00 a.m. ET
What: “Predicting Post-Pandemic Recruiting Trends”
Who: John Throckmorton
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
What: “Keynote: Tips to Help Employees Thrive”
Who: Joey Price
