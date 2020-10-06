LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leading provider of Application Relationship Management, today announced the appointment of Chris Dentiste as Chief Financial Officer. Dentiste brings over 30 years of high-tech industry experience to help vArmour further its strategic partnerships, maximize its internal controls productivity, and maximize profits throughout the entire organization.



“I was drawn to vArmour because the company is leading the charge helping enterprises centralize their risk and control and effectively manage their applications,” said Dentiste. “I am thrilled to be joining this dynamic team to help integrate and align all of vArmour’s revenue-related functions so that we can focus on what’s most important – helping our customers manage their complex risk and compliance and reduce their overall attack surface to stay safe and secure.”

Dentiste brings a track record of financial management success to vArmour and will lead the improvement of the team’s finance management and revenue reporting capabilities. He has deep security industry experience in accounting, financial management, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), business leadership, and corporate strategy. Prior to joining vArmour, Dentiste served as Chief Financial Officer of RSA, a standalone security division of Dell Technologies, where he was responsible for all aspects of accounting, finance, and operations and led them through the carve-out and divestiture of the division to Symphony Technology Group (STG) for $2.1 billion. Additionally, he has held several senior finance and M&A positions at Dell EMC and Adaptec where he was instrumental in transforming the businesses by generating more than $400 million in new business.

“vArmour is in a state of rapid growth and is committed to making a concerted effort to invest in the best talent possible,” said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. “As a global company with customers from Malaysia to Singapore to Dubai to London, we needed to expand our leadership team to meet our growing customer base and manage our finances accordingly. Chris Dentiste has been a leader in the security market for decades, so we’re thrilled to bring him on board and harness his acumen to help us continue to innovate in using relationships to help enterprises reduce and manage their risk in the cloud.”

For more information on vArmour, please visit www.vArmour.com.

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to control operational risk, increase application resiliency and secure hybrid clouds — all while leveraging the technology they already own without adding costly new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Gauthier, Highwire PR

vArmour@highwirepr.com

(951) 314-0760