IDG Communications, Inc. – the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – announces the appointment of Matt Yorke as Global Chief Revenue Officer, a new role at IDG. An accomplished media, marketing and technology executive, Yorke will lead IDG's customer-centric global commercial efforts.



As IDG continues to evolve and grow at the intersection of media and martech, Yorke’s unique data, technology and media landscape knowledge will be critical in developing solutions that allow customers to solve complex marketing challenges more easily. As Global CRO for IDG Communications, Yorke will lead the commercial business, including global sales, enhancing IDG’s ability to serve global, regional and local customers with solutions that leverage trusted 1st party data and engagement through quality brands.

“Matt knows firsthand how challenging it is to be a marketer, and he uses that perspective and keen understanding of data and the martech stack to deliver tangible business outcomes,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications, Inc. “It is the right time for Matt to return to IDG to enable a stronger and more aligned commercial focus around our worldwide organization.”

Yorke brings more than 25 years of experience to this role, including building tech and data stacks on both the agency and media side; leading digital transformation processes as a CMO, CRO and CDO; as well as significant M+A and integration experience. His broad industry experience at OMD, Source Media and Northstar, alongside the 15 years he spent in leadership roles at IDG, give him an unprecedented background that will help IDG’s customers excel.

“I am very impressed by the transformation that IDG has been through. The opportunity to leverage my experience while playing a role in defining a new category at the intersection of media and martech was hard to resist,” said Matt Yorke. “Collaborating with our clients and introducing ways we can simplify their marketing strategy through trusted brands, unmatched 1st party data and technology is what I look forward to most.”

Yorke received his Bachelor of Law Degree at Buckingham University in the UK and will be based out of IDG’s headquarters in Massachusetts.

In response to Yorke rejoining IDG as Global Chief Revenue Officer, several clients voiced their congratulations and shared their eagerness to work with him again in this new role:

“Gyro has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with IDG, and it is great to see Matt joining to take on the role of Global CRO. I have known him for many years and I’m sure his global client experience and deep understanding of data and technology will fit perfectly with the development direction of IDG. I look forward to working with him again.” - Stuart Giddings, Global President, Gyro

“IDG is a core component to any tech marketers global go-to-market strategy, further bolstered by recent martech solutions like Triblio. Adding Matt Yorke’s customer-focused background demonstrates the continued commitment to delivering exceptional results.” - Brandon Friesen, CEO, Just Media

“Having worked with Matt in the past, I know his market knowledge, customer-centric focus and innovative approach to marketing will only enhance the long standing and robust partnership we’ve had with IDG, leveraging their premier brands and audiences to deliver exceptional results for our B2B clients.” - Cat Reilley, VP, Media, Merkle | DWA

“It’s great to see Matt back at IDG. I’ve personally worked with him closely throughout his career and enjoyed the partnership. He’s a slick operator and I’m confident he will help drive IDG’s operations to support Transmission and our clients’ needs into the future.” - Chris Bagnall, CEO, Transmission

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology. We believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

As the world’s leading technology media, data and marketing services company, at the intersection of media and martech, we build and improve relationships between technology buyers and sellers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our quality brands, global data intelligence and Triblio platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

