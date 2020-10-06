BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, healthcare management and patient engagement software provider Pomelo Health launches its new website and releases the latest version of its Patient Engagement Platform, increasing its presence in the US market.



Over the last few years, the company has secured itself as a leading entity in the healthcare technology space, and has grown to have offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Boston with over 80 employees.

Yan Raymond-Lalande, CEO and co-founder, explains: "With medical software constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of today’s patients and providers, and the important changes in the dynamics of the industry due to COVID, our teams worked quickly to add several new features and release an evolved version of our platform. We all know how much our lives have been disrupted in the last few months and tools that enable telemedicine like video appointments, remote check-in and mass communication are now essential to providers and patients."

Inspired by the company’s initial purpose of improving access to healthcare, Pomelo Health’s latest suite of products now offers tools such as online booking, telehealth, appointment reminders, broadcasting, secure messaging, remote check-in, as well as a queue management system built specifically for the medical sector, MagicSeat . The Pomelo platform integrates with clinics’ EHRs and also operates as a standalone system.

This release will further strengthen Pomelo’s presence in the US, having already been endorsed by partner and healthcare connectivity leader Ellkay and New York growth investor Full In Partners.

About Pomelo Health

Formerly known as Chronometriq, Pomelo Health was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare. It is one of the fastest growing companies in healthcare management and patient engagement software, offering a full platform of products to improve clinics’ productivity, efficiency and communications with patients.

Media Inquiry

Christine Joly | Marketing Director

media@pomelohealth.io

1-888-420-8584 #4