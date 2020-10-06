ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX , an innovative tracking technology provider, announced today that the company received a Silver Stevie® from the International Business Awards® for “Most Valuable COVID-19 Response.” LocatorX offers accurate, flexible and inexpensive tracking technology to retailers, manufacturers and distributors across a variety of industries.

In May, LocatorX developed and launched a National Medical Device Registry , enabling any participating hospital to log their life-saving equipment at no cost during the COVID-19 crisis. The registry also helps hospitals quickly and easily identify the status of ventilators available for loan.

Each state, facility, agency or healthcare system utilizing ventilators can enroll and register. LocatorX provides tracking labels for each ventilator a facility has in its possession, enabling fast location and status reporting. Nurses, respiratory therapists, and other authorized personnel can download and use the LocatorX smartphone app for free to scan a ventilator’s label and track each time an action occurs that affects that unit’s availability.

During this period, LocatorX also provides free tracking labels for ventilator manufacturers to apply to equipment before shipment to healthcare facilities.

“While we appreciate the acknowledgment, our main goal with the registry is simply to use our technology to help the healthcare system—hospitals, doctors, nurses, administrators—in any way we can during this challenging time,” said Steve Maul, chief revenue officer, LocatorX. “Our mission is to change the way you trust, track and find the most important things in your life, and healthcare equipment most certainly applies.”

The International Business Awards® were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process. The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

“With the shortage of ventilator and other life-saving equipment, the fact that a logistics company developed a system to do what they do best; whilst supporting healthcare personnel deserves congratulations. The additional ‘no charge’ is the cherry on top.”—from IBA Awards’ ‘Judge’s Comments.’

Initially founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, miniature atomic clock to track shipments precisely. With innovative cryptographic technologies and flexible and portable tracking options, LocatorX empowers clients to overcome common logistics obstacles and support greater engagement with their customers.

