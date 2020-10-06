LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”), an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Matthew Nestor as Sales Director for North America to spearhead the rollout of VivoPower’s sustainable energy solutions (SES) offering to customers in the United States and Canada.



“Matthew has a proven 15 year track record of selling complex enterprise technology solutions, including for Oracle Corporation to Fortune 500 organisations and in doing so, helping them to achieve their objectives. VivoPower’s sustainable energy solutions (SES) offering is essentially an enterprise sale, encompassing hardware, software and services. Matthew has already progressed discussions with a selection of his long established corporate relationships in the North American market, which evidences the potential interest for VivoPower’s SES solution in the market” said Matthew Cahir, VivoPower’s director based in Washington, DC (who has also been acting president for VivoPower’s U.S. operations). “Both the Canadian and U.S. markets rank amongst the largest mining, infrastructure and utilities markets in the world and having the capability to engage with decision makers of global mining, infrastructure and utilities companies based in these markets will augment our strong presence in Australia and we believe will also significantly expand our addressable market,” added Matthew Cahir.

VivoPower is also pleased to announce that it entered into leases for two new office premises in Virginia (next to Dulles International Airport), United States and Toronto, Canada and expects to hire additional team members in both markets to deliver on its SES offering.

