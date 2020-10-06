MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, healthcare management and patient engagement software provider, Chronometriq , is revealing its new identity, Pomelo Health. Over the last few years, the company has secured itself as a leader in the healthcare technology space, and has grown to have offices in Montreal, Toronto and Boston with over 80 employees. With medical software constantly evolving to meet the new needs of today’s patients and providers, the decision to revise the company’s name and branding was a natural next step in Chronometriq’s evolution.



Yan Raymond-Lalande, CEO and co-founder, explains: “With our growth vision, we’ve known for a few years that we would eventually need to change our name to be more accessible to different markets, but it never seemed quite like the right time. With the Health Myself acquisition, our increasing presence in the US, and the important changes in the dynamics of our industry due to COVID, there was a perfect opportunity for us to do it now.”

Inspired by the company’s initial purpose of improving access to healthcare, Chronometriq’s current suite of products now offers tools, such as online booking, mass communications, video appointments as well as a queue management system aimed at keeping the waiting rooms empty, MagicSeat . By improving communication between provider and patient, and making efficiency a necessity in the medical software space, Chronometriq is partnering up with clinics, hospitals and governments to help streamline their processes and offer better care.

Why Pomelo?

“From the beginning, our three main criterias were that the new brand had to be unique, memorable and relatable, but we also wanted something that was bold and different, like us. A name that would enable us to stand out, but would still fit in the traditional healthcare industry. Citruses are well known for their natural health benefits and we just really liked the simplicity of the word Pomelo. It checks all the boxes,” says Remi Richard, Chief Innovation Officer & Co-Founder.

While Pomelo Health is launching officially in the US today, the Canadian market can expect the new brand to be transitioned throughout the month of October, with a full deployment scheduled at the beginning of November.

About Chronometriq

Founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare, Chronometriq is the Canadian leader in healthcare management softwares, offering a full platform of products to improve clinics’ productivity, efficiency and communications with patients.

Media Inquiry

Christine Joly | Marketing Director

media@pomelohealth.io

1-888-420-8584 #4