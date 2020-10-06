Oslo, 06 October 2020



In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 27 May 2020, the Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has awarded a total of 540,000 share options to key employees. Each share option gives the right to subscribe for or acquire one share per option (after PCI Biotech Holding ASA’s choice), at a strike price of NOK 50.36, equal to the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) for the last 5 days of trade prior to the grant date.

The share options can be exercised with 1/3 of the options after approximately one year, further 1/3 after approximately two years and the last third after approximately three years. To ensure long term ownership by executive management, shares shall be held for at least three years after exercise, except shares to be sold immediately to cover transaction costs and tax under a so called cash less exercise. The share options are subject to other customary terms and conditions for employee incentive programs and the share options are lapsing in Q3 2025.

Of the 540,000 share options, 400,000 share options were allotted to the following primary insiders:

90,000 share options were allotted to Amir Snapir, CMO. After the allotment, Amir Snapir holds a total portfolio of 90,000 unexercised share options and 0 shares.

90,000 share options were allotted to Ludovic Robin, CBO. After the allotment, Ludovic Robin holds a total portfolio of 90,000 unexercised share options and 0 shares.

70,000 share options were allotted to Per Walday, CEO. After the allotment, Per Walday holds a total portfolio of 225,000 unexercised share options and 72,700 shares.

50,000 share options were allotted to Anders Høgset, CSO. After the allotment, Anders Høgset holds a total portfolio of 150,000 unexercised share options and 64,800 shares.

50,000 share options were allotted to Ronny Skuggedal, CFO. After the allotment, Ronny Skuggedal holds a total portfolio of 140,000 unexercised share options and 55,000 shares.

50,000 share options were allotted to Lucy Wabakken, CDO (acting). After the allotment, Lucy Wabakken holds a total portfolio of 120,000 unexercised share options and 0 shares. Her related parties holds 10,008 shares.

The current authorisation, as of 27 may 2020, allows for a total of 2,790,000 share options, of which 1,245,500 now have been granted by the Board of Directors.

For more information, please contact:

Per Walday, CEO, pw@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 917 93 429

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 5-12 and 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.