TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to assist cosmetics manufacturers from home and abroad in promoting their products on the international market in the post-pandemic period, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will be holding the Taiwan Beauty Virtual 2020 from November 2nd to 30th. Those who are interested in visiting the show via a personal portal may register on the Taiwan Beauty Virtual website, https://virtual.beautytw.com.tw/index.html, which is open for registration already, or learn about the show through the teaser: (https://youtu.be/2RWyEWYAirU)
The first edition of Taiwan Beauty Virtual will host exhibitors from six countries. Exhibition sectors comprise cosmetics, skin care, hair care and containers and packaging. Leading cosmetics brands such as Forest Beauty, PureArt, O'right, Yuan Care, DFON Biomedical Technology, Mei Shual Cosmetics will present latest trends, as well as innovative and high-quality products through audio-visual materials on this virtual platform. In addition to scheduling meetings, and leaving messages, international trade visitors are able to have live chats and video calls with exhibitors. Entering the virtual show with a single click, visitors will benefit greatly from the following:
Taiwan Beauty Virtual is a fully online trade exhibition. You are welcome to visiting the website for more information: https://www.beautytw.com.tw/en/site-map.html
Interactions on virtual platforms miss no business opportunities.
