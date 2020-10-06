Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been recognized in the Market Guide for Managed Print Services (MPS) in the Digital Workplace by Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company. MPS providers named in the June, 2020 report “are able to deliver MPS from small and large enterprises within a broad array of industries, and in at least three global regions.” Gartner further states, “in this Market Guide, we have included the providers that have received the most client interest based upon searches on Gartner.com and customer inquiry.”

“We have made significant investments into our print services and solutions, and will continue to drive innovation as clients’ needs grow for secure home printing solutions, cloud-enabled digital workflow services and cloud print infrastructure transformation services,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO Konica Minolta. “Having our efforts recognized by such an organization we consider an immense honor, and we are pleased to be among these providers of managed print services.”

As the digital workplace evolves, Konica Minolta realizes the necessity of providing advanced capabilities to further drive the intelligent connected workplace. These include cloud enablement and services, security consultancy services and app-enabled print platforms. Konica Minolta was praised for its OEM-branded solutions that are able to manage print streams using direct IP printing or print queues. This includes solutions such as Consult: Secure Print and Dispatcher Paragon/Suite.

Dispatcher Paragon/Suite

Launched in 2011, Dispatcher Phoenix, Konica Minolta’s award-winning scan/document workflow management solution allows customers to manage document/content capturing and workflow design and automation capability through an intuitive UI and robust platform. In 2019, the company introduced Dispatcher Suite, which combines Dispatcher Phoenix with Dispatcher Paragon, its print output management solution, offering an all in one, integrated platform streamlining from print management to document capture and workflow management.

“We are confident our award-winning Dispatcher Suite helps further accelerate our successful MPS engagements by offering added convenience and tangible value to our clients. It helps them expand their digital transformation from MFP fleet management into content capturing and workflow management,” said Nick Pegley, Senior Vice President, Digital Workplace, Konica Minolta.

Consult: Secure Print

In order to provide centralized fleet monitoring/management services, Konica Minolta utilizes its Consult platform, leveraging multi-tenant cloud infrastructure. Consult remotely installs a lightweight Windows application – the ‘Consult App’ - which runs at the client’s site. The App scans MFP IP addresses, detecting devices and transmitting MIB data to the cloud. It also monitors MFP diagnostics for optimal fleet performance. Consult includes Cartographer, a cloud-based current/transition/future-state fleet mapping solution that provides fleet optimization recommendations.

To further build on its strategy to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent connected workplace solutions, Konica Minolta is partnered with Google, which allows the company and its dealer partners to offer the full suite of Google Cloud solutions. Its alliance with Dropbox provides customers with management of their business processes and supports their digital transformation initiatives.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

