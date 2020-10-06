Charlotte, NC, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced the addition of Flexential Archive Storage to the company’s growing family of data protection offerings. The new solution, designed to enable businesses to store long-term unstructured data from any source in an affordable, fast and straightforward way is powered by Wasabi, the cloud storage platform that is 80 percent less expensive than its nearest competitor. This new solution marks Flexential’s continued investment in data protection and the evolution of products designed to help businesses during this new “Working from Home” era.

“At Flexential, we understand that not all data is created equal,” said Chief Operating Officer of Cloud and Managed Services, Mike Fuhrman, Flexential. “Our ultimate promise to our customers is to give them flexibility when it comes to their data. With Flexential Archive Storage, we are fulfilling that promise by extending our data protection portfolio, making it possible to store data according to its criticality to the business.”

Flexential Archive Storage is specially designed for unstructured data such as video footage, backup solution tape replacement, images and documents that are not retrieved often but need to be stored safely and securely. Many businesses and organizations store data not accessed frequently due to data retention policies or legal mandates that govern how long data must be retained.

Flexential Archive Storage provides a scalable and cost-effective option that meets regulations for data protection and retention while also keeping the data accessible as needed. Unlike other providers in this space, the billing model is simple. Customers pay only for the space reserved and pay no charges for API requests or additional network fees, making the service simple and predictable. This cost savings is critical as the requirement to store data will likely multiply for businesses in the coming years as Gartner predicts1(Gartner subscription required), “By 2024, enterprises will triple their unstructured data stored as file or object storage from what they have in 2019.”

Flexential and Wasabi are also announcing a joint offering located in Flexential’s Dallas - Plano data center, to expand the Wasabi service to the southern and central parts of the United States. This new Central Region will service expanding data needs in the central and southern U.S. and complement the existing footprint in the West in Oregon and in the East in Virginia. The combined solution empowers enterprises to store more data for less and reduce IT budgets, so businesses can focus their time and capital on other core objectives. Flexential also offers customers the ability to connect directly to the Wasabi Vaults in the West, Central and Eastern regions through the FlexAnywhereTM network providing a faster, lower latency and more reliable connection.

“With Wasabi, Flexential can offer hot storage performance for archival storage with really simple pricing. Storing large amounts of archival data can be a burden for any company, particularly those where data must be stored for long periods of time to meet regulatory requirements.” said David Friend, Wasabi CEO. “Flexential is one of the first data center providers to add cloud storage as a core service for their data center customers. Every customer needs some amount of storage, and Flexential can now provide that storage at a cost that is lower than owning and operating traditional hardware storage.”

Flexential Archive Storage is part of a broader portfolio of object-based storage options that gives customers the flexibility to subscribe to the storage solution that best suits their data needs according to its criticality to the business and retrieval and compliance requirements. This enhancement to the portfolio makes Flexential a one-stop shop for data protection requirements, outfitting a wide range of data protection use cases.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation’s most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our blog.

