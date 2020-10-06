WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the (quasi-concealed) high-profile court filing predating an extraordinary, yet awkward first presidential debate for the general election that followed the U.S. president's nomination for new female U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Barret, and the American president and first lady testing positive for the coronavirus-- President Donald J. Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr are being sued in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for civil claims on 'vindictive, private, and selective prosecution' against an African-American political activist, per racial injustice and systemic racism- contrary to the attorney general's testimony before Congress in July.



The court record shows that civil action, Cary Lee Peterson, et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al. (USDC-DC 2020) resulted from a September 2019 decision by Attorney General Barr's Office (URL: https://news.yahoo.com/black-political-prisoner-seeks-bail-081700180.html) to declassify and release political prisoner Cary Lee Peterson's FBI reports, that were denied release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. District Court for the New Jersey District, upon Peterson's trial attorney's request, weeks before his jury trial for "legally impossible" criminal charges filed against him by the FBI, March 2016.

PETERSON VS. TRUMP-BARR CASE DETAILS

Court papers sharply illustrate that Peterson made several attempts to cure and remedy the fatal defects and errors made by AG Barr's "subordinates" at the DOJ office in Newark, New Jersey, but Peterson's communication with Barr's office fell upon deaf ears, with no responses.

However, Cary Peterson, who's registered as a civil rights lobbyist at United States Congress, filed exhibits that supported his argument that he had been imprisoned, defamed, tortured, and convicted by an ‘all-white’ jury, December 2018, for federal offenses on securities fraud, that a white male in Utah confessed to doing two years prior to Peterson's criminal trial.

Consequently, Peterson was criminally and civilly prosecuted in lieu of the real "CEO" of the micro-cap company, a white male who was never subjected to federal court proceedings, attorney and trial court fees; and didn't spend a single day in jail or prison, or on bail or probation, as Peterson has been obliged to for the past 54 months.

LEGAL NOTICE SENT TO AG BARR

Two weeks before AG Bill Barr took the witness stand for debriefing by the United States House Judiciary Committee on 'racial injustice and systemic racism against blacks,' Peterson served Attorney General Barr with "Legal Notice to Cease and Desist Want of Prosecution" (https://tinyurl.com/barr-cnd-notice-july2020 ), in painstaking efforts to stop a surreal and grotesque, habitual series of private prosecutions and ex-parte legal actions against him, causing multiple (consolidated) convictions and sentencing hearings, within the same trial case, for unknown charges and indictments, involving unidentified federal prosecutors (founded to be moonlighting as law professors or private attorneys at law firms), who attended Peterson's 'phantom' court proceedings in Trenton, New Jersey, on days Peterson was confirmed to be at a federal prison camp in Oregon.

PETERSON PANIC ON COVID-19 PRISON OUTBREAK

Earlier this month, Peterson filed "Emergency COVID-19 Motion for Relief" for release pending his [delayed] direct appeal decision- (after a 21 month 'stand-still')- at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where his bail was previously denied, 2019, by a federal circuit justice founded to be moonlighting as a law professor, at a private university in South Orange, N.J., that Peterson had sued in the D.C. federal courts for a bank data breach Public Notice - Civil Action Filed for Data Breach; Cary Lee Peterson v. Foster Garvey P.C., et al. (D.C. Cir.) https://www.einpresswire.com/article/503866983/public-notice-civil-action-filed-for-data-breach-cary-lee-peterson-v-foster-garvey-p-c-et-al-d-c-cir

Peterson's COVID-19 emergency motion- (also filed without seal to a related case [i.e. 20-5057] in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that same week)- raised federal questions as to the Third Circuit's merit or jurisdiction to continue hearing his direct appeal case, due to recent findings that clearly demonstrate that final judgment for Peterson's criminal case docket in New Jersey's federal district court had never occurred, May 2019, despite his appeal case in the court of appeals being active since January 11, 2019.

The Third Circuit placed Peterson's emergency motion for relief under a seal, due to the sensitive and conflicting issues between Peterson, circuit justices employed outside of the court, and FBI agents he had work interaction with while overseas, shortly before he was arrested on an international arrival flight from Australia, March 13, 2016.

In recent news, published at Associated Press News (URL: https://apnews.com/press-release/globe-newswire/prisoners-health-prisons-lawsuits-disease-outbreaks-public-health-e6e339872cef83466d3bf2bd18a35349 ), “Cary Lee Peterson” was mentioned as a federal prisoner, among other federal prisoners at FDC SeaTac (Seattle, WA.), who were mentioned in a filing of a court affidavit and supporting court papers of government records, with the U.S. District Court for the Nevada District [i.e. Cary Lee Peterson v. John Doe 1, et al., USDC NV 2020], and Montana District [United States v. Jesus Alberto Perez, USDC MT 1998], that unveiled an extraordinary coronavirus 'coverup' in the federal prison system, associated with the CARES Act, adopted by AG Barr and the Bureau of Prisons, April 6, which was [supposed] to allow immediate release of "totally non-violent”, and short-time prisoners.

Today, Peterson remains incarcerated at FDC SeaTac, where the coronavirus infestation among prisoners and prison guards was previously reported, while AG Bill Barr and President Trump have yet to make statement on the lawsuit filed against them by a lobbyist from Capitol Hill, who's a senior member of the 'Barr Hates Blacks U.S. Coalition.'

