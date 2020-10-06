HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that the Houston Business Journal ranked the company number nine on its 2020 Fast 100 list and number three on the publication’s inaugural Middle Market 50 awards. Both awards recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the city.



This is the fourth year the company has claimed a spot on the Houston Business Journal Fast 100 list.

“These awards serve as evidence that our dedication to product excellence and customer success resonates in the legal market and beyond,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit. “It is truly an honor to earn this recognition from the Houston Business Journal and a tribute to everyone’s perseverance and hard work here – especially during these challenging times.”

The 2020 Fast 100 list is ranked by revenue growth from 2017 to 2019. Companies must headquarter in the Houston area, be for-profit and privately held, have operations for five or more full fiscal years and earn at least $1 million in revenue in the latest fiscal year to qualify.

To qualify for the Middle Market 50, companies must earn between $28 million and $1 billion in revenue for their most recent, completed fiscal year. Winners are ranked by percentage of revenue growth for that year.

2020 Awards for Onit

This year, Onit has won more than 10 awards – many of them linked to the company’s cumulative growth and increased revenue over the past three to five years. Inc. included Onit on its Inc. 5000 (#737) and 250 Fastest-Growing Companies in Texas (#70) as well as its Private Titans list, which names the 1,000 largest iconic private companies in the United States. The Financial Times placed Onit as #153 on its 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas award, and Growjo ranked it #16 on its 10K Fastest-Growing Companies in Texas.

