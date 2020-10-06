NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces the launch of Aviation Week Network’s Air Transport Month 2020, a virtual content program running November 9, 2020 – December 4, 2020, that will bring the global air transport industry together to share insights on the current state of the market. The first-of-its-kind program will span one month and report on the following events:



CAPA Live – Nov. 9-13

ATW Leadership Forum – Nov. 16-20

IATA AGM – Nov. 23-27

Routes Reconnected – Nov. 30-Dec. 4

“Air Transport Month is consistent with our ongoing strategy to provide comprehensive insight, intelligence and connections across our core communities within aviation, aerospace and defense,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. “We are leveraging our leading brands to support the critical need for information exchange among the world’s global airlines, suppliers, airports, destinations, corporate travel departments and the financial community.”

The digital program is anchored by a dynamic landing page on AviationWeek.com and powered by Aviation Week Network’s air transport portfolio, with leading editorial, event and data brands including Air Transport World (ATW), CAPA-Centre for Aviation, Aviation Daily, Routes, Fleet Discovery and Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM). Customers and industry professionals will have access to:

Reporting from conference sessions including CAPA Live and Routes Reconnected

In-depth journalism, intelligence and data — to engage and enable the discussion around key topics that are shaping the air travel industry’s future

Cutting-edge content channels, including webinars, CEO interviews, videos, and photo galleries

An expanded Marketplace that connects buyers with more than 12,000 suppliers

“Our content across the Air Transport Month and during the ATW Leadership Forum weeks will highlight the expert and exceptional editorial and analysis capabilities across Aviation Week Network brands, with articles, interviews, webinars, data and more focused on the global air transport industry. This will be a forward-looking deep dive into the strategies, technologies and innovations that will take the industry through the pandemic challenges and to a new future,” said Karen Walker, Aviation Week Network Group Air Transport Editor-in-Chief.

For more information on the content which goes live on November 9, visit: https://aviationweek.com/air-transport-month/agenda

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or other upcoming virtual content programs, contact Beth Wagner at +1 (202) 517 1061 beth.wagner@aviationweek.com

