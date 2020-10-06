Redlands, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) While the pandemic continues to create financial uncertainty for many food-related nonprofits and other businesses that are part of the food industry, nonprofit food donation centers and the like continue to bring relief to many, and MyUnlimitedWP is adding to this relief. The website service company is located near Downtown Redlands and is endeavoring to combat this pandemic-driven financial tension by reaching out to local nonprofit food organizations and restaurants to help increase their foot traffic during these challenging times. Thus, the company offers unlimited website support and services for nonprofit food organizations so that those utilizing their services can know what to expect and when.

Joseph Kibler, owner, and CEO of MYUWP, explains the importance of food donation centers and other food-related NPOs utilizing a website service company during these times. “Your website is one of the most essential marketing tools,” Joseph says. He further explains that when a website is functional, current, and accurate, everyone benefits. Things such as outdated hours and defunct links on a website could send the wrong message to people who are relying on such information or could decrease the number of people who are interested in utilizing such services.



People are searching for food donation centers, whether their goal is to donate or receive food. Therefore, food-related nonprofit organizations such as food donation centers should be prepared to survive any mandated shutdowns, withstand competitors, and push through unexpected circumstances even on a budget. As such, businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of website services, and that includes those who run various food-related nonprofit organizations.



MyUnlimitedWP is helping non-profit organizations save even more money with a 20 percent discount on their services. Non-profit organizations can redeem the discount by using the coupon code: NONPROFIT2020.

“We pride ourselves on being able to help nonprofits during this time,” Kibler says. MyUnlimitedWP offers monthly plans to NPOs that are based on their budget and needs, in addition to set-cost packages with no hidden fees and one reasonable payment per month.

About MyUnlimitedWP



Headquartered in the United States, MyUnlimitedWP has worked with a diverse collection of clients throughout its 17-plus years. The founders of the company recognized the common need among clients for a service that could resolve any essential change their website required. MyUnlimitedWP eliminates the outrageous fees, long turnaround times, and miscommunications of WordPress upkeep. Clients are neither subjected to an exchange of quotes; instead, they receive basic changes to their WordPress website for less than $100 per month. Learn more at myunlimitedwp.com.





